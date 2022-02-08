BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 Mazda CX-60: 300bhp PHEV spotted ahead of debut
Ship carrying Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles catches fire

New 2022 Mazda CX-60: 300bhp PHEV spotted ahead of debut

Mazda's new SUV flagship will begin a European PHEV offensive when it's revealed on 8 March
Autocar-Felix-Page
17 February 2022

Mazda's all-new CX60 SUV will be the first of two models from its Large Product Group, due on sale in Europe by 2024.

Spotted out on the road in the run-up to its unveiling on 8 March, the CX-60 will be the first plug-in hybrid that Mazda has launched. Despite the camouflage, its relationship to the CX-5 is clear from similar design treatments at the front and rear, though the bonnet appears to be notably longer, and the quad-exit exhaust hints at its enhanced performance potential. 

It will be followed by a larger CX-80 – which will add a third row of seats – and the new range-extender version of the MX-30 EV, which will use a small rotary petrol engine as a power generator.

Official details of the CX-60 remain thin on the ground, but Mazda has confirmed that it will pair a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined power output of more than 296bhp.

What's unclear is whether that 2.5-litre engine will be Mazda's own Skyactiv unit, as deployed in the CX-5, or the 173bhp engine from technical partner Toyota

This latter is paired with a pair of motors – one with 180bhp on the front axle and another with 54bhp at the rear – for a total output of 302bhp, which tallies with Mazda's 296bhp-plus claim.

Mazda has just introduced the first European-market vehicle to emerge from this partnership: the Toyota Yaris-based 2 Hybrid, which will be sold alongside the existing 2 for the foreseeable future.

The CX-60 PHEV "demonstrates Mazda’s commitment to a multi-solution approach to sustainable mobility and the principal of the right solution at the right time", the company said. 

It added that the powertrain will offer "smooth, efficient and powerful acceleration giving the driver greater confidence and driving enjoyment in the widest possible range of driving scenarios". 

It will sit above the CX-5 and is expected to command a premium as a result, priced from around the £35,000 mark, when it arrives in dealerships later this year.

The two new large models will take Mazda's European SUV count to five, including the CX-30, MX-30 and CX-5. The wider CX-70 and CX-90 (based on the CX-60 and CX-80 respectively) will be launched in the US and Canada, alongside the rugged CX-50 crossover. 

