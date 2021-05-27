New 2022 Genesis G90: BMW 7 Series rival hits European roads

Genesis looks to be readying a large luxury saloon to rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Europe, as our photographers have spotted a prototype on German roads.

Likely to be called the G90 (in line with the Korean brand's size-determined naming strategy), it will succeed the current-generation car, which has been on sale in the US and other global markets since 2015.

A European release hasn't yet been confirmed, but we assume the fact that it's testing in Germany means the car will play a part in Genesis's European launch plan.

So far, the G80 saloon, GV80 SUV, G70 saloon and G70 Shooting Brake have been confirmed for an imminent launch here.

The G90 appears larger than the G80 but shares its narrow, double-stacked front headlights and looks to have a metallic, shield-shaped imposing front grille, as seen on many other Genesis models.

Intricate alloy wheels and chrome trim elements hint at the car's luxury positioning.

If the recently announced G80 and GV80 prices are anything to go by, it will likely undercut its German rivals by a notable margin.

A European launch for the G90 would make sense in line with the launch plan, although Tyrone Johnson, Genesis Europe’s vehicle development chief, said launching here will be the brand’s greatest challenge.

Dominique Boesch, Genesis’ Europe boss, calls the region the “spiritual home of the premium car market” but believes the Hyundai-owned brand has the “ingredients to stand out.”

