BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Genesis G90: BMW 7 Series rival hits European roads
UP NEXT
UK car production rose 'significantly but artificially' in April

New 2022 Genesis G90: BMW 7 Series rival hits European roads

Newly arrived premium brand's luxury saloon flagship is seen for the first time in spy shots
News
2 mins read
27 May 2021

Genesis looks to be readying a large luxury saloon to rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Europe, as our photographers have spotted a prototype on German roads.

Likely to be called the G90 (in line with the Korean brand's size-determined naming strategy), it will succeed the current-generation car, which has been on sale in the US and other global markets since 2015. 

A European release hasn't yet been confirmed, but we assume the fact that it's testing in Germany means the car will play a part in Genesis's European launch plan.

So far, the G80 saloon, GV80 SUV, G70 saloon and G70 Shooting Brake have been confirmed for an imminent launch here. 

The G90 appears larger than the G80 but shares its narrow, double-stacked front headlights and looks to have a metallic, shield-shaped imposing front grille, as seen on many other Genesis models. 

Intricate alloy wheels and chrome trim elements hint at the car's luxury positioning. 

If the recently announced G80 and GV80 prices are anything to go by, it will likely undercut its German rivals by a notable margin.

A European launch for the G90 would make sense in line with the launch plan, although Tyrone Johnson, Genesis Europe’s vehicle development chief, said launching here will be the brand’s greatest challenge. 

Dominique Boesch, Genesis’ Europe boss, calls the region the “spiritual home of the premium car market” but believes the Hyundai-owned brand has the “ingredients to stand out.”

READ MORE

New Genesis G80 and GV80 land five-star Euro NCAP ratings

How Genesis is following its own path in Europe

Genesis prices up G80 and GV80 ahead of imminent UK arrival

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Aston Martin Victor 2021 FD hero front

Aston Martin Victor 2021 UK review

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK review

1 Fiat 500e Action 2021 UK FD hero front

Fiat 500 Electric Action 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Genesis
The Hyundai Genesis is powered by a 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine

Hyundai Genesis

The Korean firm has made progress in its quest to match executive saloons from Audi, Mercedes and BMW, but on this evidence there's still work to do

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
abkq 27 May 2021

From what is revealed, this looks very promising.

We can see most in profile, which has a Bentley-like quiet confidence, a kind of dignity that neither the 7 series nor the S class possesses.

But there appears to be an odd little window behind the rear door, a wilful addition, an unnecessary complication that weakens the design.

soldi 27 May 2021

Another unwanted large saloon. Madness

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Aston Martin Victor 2021 FD hero front

Aston Martin Victor 2021 UK review

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK review

1 Fiat 500e Action 2021 UK FD hero front

Fiat 500 Electric Action 2021 UK review

View all latest drives