New 2021 Vauxhall Combo-e arrives with 171-mile range

Small electric van shares a drivetrain with the Corsa-e supermini and will be available in MPV form
20 January 2021

The new fully electric version of Vauxhall's small Combo van is due in showrooms this autumn and will spawn a mechanically identical passenger-carrying variant

Arriving alongside closely related vans from PSA Group siblings Citroën and Peugeot, the Combo-e sits atop the same CMP electric architecture as the Vauxhall Corsa-e and Peugeot e-208.

Like those cars, it uses a front-mounted electric motor producing 134bhp and 192lb ft for a 0-60mph time of 11.2sec and a governed top speed of 80mph, which, Vauxhall says, makes it suitable "for both city use and longer motorway journeys".

The Combo-e's 50kWh battery offers a WLTP-certified range of 171 miles and is compatible with 100kW rapid charging so can be charged from empty to 80% capacity in 30 minutes. It is mounted under the floor to ensure the electric Combo offers the same load capacity as its combustion-engined counterpart.

The van is equipped with a 7kW single-phase on-board charger as standard but can be optionally upgraded with an 11kW three-phase device for faster domestic charging. 

The standard 4.4m-long van has a 3800 litres cargo bay, while the larger 4.75m-long variant bumps that capacity up to 4400 litres. Both are rated to carry loads of up to 800kg and to tow up to 750kg. The longer van is also available in four-seat, crew-cab guise. 

Otherwise, the Combo-e is familiar from the petrol and diesel variants that have been on sale since 2018. All Combo-e models will be equipped with smartphone compatibility as standard, with optional extras including a larger, 8.0in touchscreen and a raft of advanced driver aids. 

The Combo-e is Vauxhall's second electric commercial vehicle, following the larger Vivaro-e, and will be joined by an electric version of the Movano later this year. 

Also due before 2022 is an electric version of the passenger-carrying Combo Life MPV, using the same drivetrain and battery but with up to seven seats in its largest form. 

Jeremy 20 January 2021

I know it's a van, but this is far more important than the latest  Porsche Taycan.

Marc 20 January 2021

Interesting how the spec shows the range drops to 60 miles when liveried for DPD and piloted by a scrotum.

