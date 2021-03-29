BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Subaru Outback: 4x4 estate priced from £33,995
UP NEXT
Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 7 May

New 2021 Subaru Outback: 4x4 estate priced from £33,995

Sixth-generation off-roader gains new turbocharged boxer engine, tech and safety upgrade
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
7 May 2021

The new, sixth-generation Subaru Outback SUV will land in UK dealerships later this month, promising "driving fun, all-around safety and above-average resilience".

Priced from £33,995 and available in a choice of three trim levels, the Outback will go on sale from 27 May with a substantially overhauled version of the previous car's 2.4-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine, producing 180bhp. In the US, range-topping cars get a more powerful 2.4-litre turbocharged unit with 256bhp, but that's not yet confirmed to be offered here.

The starting price represents a premium of only around £200 over the previous-generation car.

Both engines will be powered through an eight-speed CVT gearbox, which has been retuned to give performance comparable to a conventional eight-speed automatic, and uses lower-viscosity oil and new hydraulics to give 22% less power loss than the previous car's gearbox.

The new version of the durable off-roader comes with Subaru’s four-wheel drive system as standard, along with systems such as active torque vectoring and hill descent control. It also features improved ground clearance over the previous generation.

The Outback is built on the latest version of the Subaru Global Platform, which the firm claims has been optimised to make the model 70% stiffer in torsional and front suspension rigidity than the previous generation. Body roll has been reduced by 50% as a result, and Subaru promises both improved straight-line stability and quicker, more responsive steering. 

The firm also claims it offers improved crash protection, with a number of new safety features, while off-road ability has been enhanced with an increased ground clearance of 213mm and a new 'X-Mode' that contains pre-congifured driving settings for snow and mud.

The interior has been reworked, with certain trim levels gaining seats covered in a water-repelling material. There is also a revamped infotainment system, with a tablet-style 11.6in screen on all but the entry-level trim. There is a claimed 2143 litres of storage with the rear seats folded down.

READ MORE

Subaru Outback review

New Subaru platform targets Europe with 'class-leading' safety tech

Analysis: Subaru staying in Europe despite 2020 "disaster"

Used cars for sale

 Subaru Outback 2.5i Se Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2016
£14,990
86,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Outback 2.5i Se Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2017
£17,495
45,350miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Outback 2.5i Se Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2016
£17,995
34,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Outback 2.5i Se Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2018
£18,485
37,284miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Outback 2.5i Se Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2017
£18,995
36,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Outback 2.5i Se Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2018
£23,295
11,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Outback 2.5i Se Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2021
£33,500
500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Ford Kuga FHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Kuga 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Mini JCW 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Mini John Cooper Works 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R performance pack 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

1 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK FD hero front

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback

Subaru's all-paw, full-sized estate has all the charms of its predecessors, but lacks the overall finesse shown by the Skoda Octavia Scout and Seat Leon X-Perience

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
26
Add a comment…
ianp55 7 May 2021

Just curious why isn't their a mild hybrid version of the Outback? at least Subaru UK haven't jacked up the entry price that much,don't get me wrong I really like Subaru but the price hikes and the removal of the manual option were steps too far for me. I do fear for the long time future of Subaru in the UK unless drastic action is taken to reverse the decline in sales,the marque will depart our shores 

xxxx 7 May 2021

Last chance, already on the red alert due to cvt only option

simonleecarter 30 March 2021

I just don't "get" current Subarus.

Ugly, old-fashioned, thirsty and expensive.

Once upon a time they were extremely unusual in offering 4WD so I could see the appeal to countryfolk. But now everyone offers this...

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Ford Kuga FHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Kuga 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Mini JCW 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Mini John Cooper Works 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R performance pack 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

1 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK FD hero front

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK review

View all latest drives