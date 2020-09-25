BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2021 Seat Arona facelift gears up for imminent unveiling
New 2021 Seat Arona facelift gears up for imminent unveiling

Facelifted junior SUV expected to follow design trends established by recently updated Ateca
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
25 September 2020

An updated version of the Seat Arona is due for unveiling in the coming weeks, and new images show a lightly camouflaged prototype in advanced winter testing.

While the test mules are disguised, the camouflage indicates that this will be a fairly minor facelift, concentrating on the front and rear ends of the car. The revised Arona appears to be sporting headlights similar to the ones seen in the current model, although this may change before the production model is signed off.

A new mesh design can be seen on the front grille, the lower part of which appears to be smaller than the existing car's. The rear end looks largely the same as before, with visible exhaust tips suggesting that it is the sportier FR model being tested.

Although these initial images give no indication of interior changes, it seems certain the new model will receive a variation of the technology upgrades seen in the recently facelifted Ateca SUV.

At this early stage, it is unclear whether the Arona will be getting any new engines. Seat recently dropped diesel from the UK line-up, leaving a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol in several states of tune as the sole engine choice.

Hybrid technology may be on the cards, with the company recently committing to spending £4.5 billion on electrifying its line-up by 2025. Other Volkswagen Group models have begun using 48V mild-hybrid powertrains, although none is currently based on the Arona's MQB A0 platform.

The Arona has been on sale for around three years now and is currently one of Seat's most popular models, helping the company to break its sales record last year, with 574,078 vehicles finding owners.

Autocar road test review: Seat Arona

Facelifted Seat Ateca: UK prices and specs announced

Cupra to launch small, affordable electric car by 2025

6th Gear 25 September 2020

GET LOST

Jack Patel go somewhere where the sun doesn't shine 

The Apprentice 25 September 2020

Toying

Been toying with the idea of an Arona recently for a family member so took a look at one. The interior rather than the exterior needs updating, its more brittle than a 1980s Ford. Also they really need to do at least some common options. I would have to buy the top of the range model to get a couple of things the family member prefers but then get a lot of stuff we don't. I just want heated seats and reverse camera not with radar cruise! What use would that be for what will mostly be used off motorways.
Peter Cavellini 25 September 2020

Is it just me.

 Looking at these 8mages, I can't help thinking that, Seats of late are starting to look a bit more VW , or, is that just me?

