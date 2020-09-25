New 2021 Seat Arona facelift gears up for imminent unveiling

An updated version of the Seat Arona is due for unveiling in the coming weeks, and new images show a lightly camouflaged prototype in advanced winter testing.

While the test mules are disguised, the camouflage indicates that this will be a fairly minor facelift, concentrating on the front and rear ends of the car. The revised Arona appears to be sporting headlights similar to the ones seen in the current model, although this may change before the production model is signed off.

A new mesh design can be seen on the front grille, the lower part of which appears to be smaller than the existing car's. The rear end looks largely the same as before, with visible exhaust tips suggesting that it is the sportier FR model being tested.

Although these initial images give no indication of interior changes, it seems certain the new model will receive a variation of the technology upgrades seen in the recently facelifted Ateca SUV.

At this early stage, it is unclear whether the Arona will be getting any new engines. Seat recently dropped diesel from the UK line-up, leaving a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol in several states of tune as the sole engine choice.

Hybrid technology may be on the cards, with the company recently committing to spending £4.5 billion on electrifying its line-up by 2025. Other Volkswagen Group models have begun using 48V mild-hybrid powertrains, although none is currently based on the Arona's MQB A0 platform.

The Arona has been on sale for around three years now and is currently one of Seat's most popular models, helping the company to break its sales record last year, with 574,078 vehicles finding owners.

