New 2021 Peugeot 308 SW estate brings PHEV range-topper

Peugeot has revealed the new 308 SW, the estate version of its reinvented family hatchback and the second model to wear the brand's new logo.

The estate is visually identical to the hatch version - which we've driven in prototype form - ahead of the B-pillars but set apart, both from its sibling and predecessor, by a bespoke rear-end design that aims to “draw the eye to the extra space” offered by its larger body.

The rear LED light bar, for example, loses the hatchback’s black dividing strip to “increase the amount of perceived bodywork”, while the window line falls more sharply than the roofline towards the rear, which is said to give a dynamic silhouette.

The 308 SW’s wheelbase has been extended by 55mm over the hatchback's, to 2732mm, which means rear-seat passengers get 129mm of leg room, while the rear overhang is 210mm longer than that of the smaller car, boosting maximum boot space from 412 litres to 608 litres - some 33 litres more than the Ford Focus Estate.

The interior, too, is familiar from the standard 308, ushering in the latest iteration of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit dashboard design with a multi-function steering wheel, a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen and a fully digital instrument display.

The 308 SW is available with a choice of either a 1.2-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engine, both with 128bhp, or a pair of plug-in hybrids with either 178bhp or 222bhp and a claimed EV range of up to 37 miles from a 12.4kWh battery.

The 308 SW will follow the hatchback onto the market towards the end of 2021, and although prices have yet to be confirmed, we would expect the new model to start from around £23,000 - slightly more than the outgoing car.

