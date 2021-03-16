New 2021 Nissan Qashqai: electrified SUV on sale from £23,535

Nissan has revealed the full trim level line-up and pricing for the new third-generation Qashqai family SUV, which is set to begin UK deliveries later this year.

The range starts from £23,535 for a 136bhp 1.3-litre mild-hybrid manual in Visia trim. Step-up Acenta Premium models start from £26,135 with the same powertrain but can also be ordered with the more powerful, 154bhp engine, in either manual or Xtronic automatic guise.

More generously equipped N-Connecta trim starts from £28,305 and is the first grade to get the option of all-wheel drive - but only when paired with the more powerful engine and an automatic transmission, costing £32,335.

Top-spec Tekna+ models are available with only the 154bhp petrol engine, with prices starting at £34,175 for a six-speed manual and rising to £37,835 for an automatic with all-wheel drive.

A limited number of first-off-the-line Première Edition models remain available to order, priced from £29,270 and available with either a 136bhp or 154bhp 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. The former has a six-speed manual, while the latter comes with Nissan's new Xtronic CVT gearbox.

Described as "generously specified", the Première Edition is equipped as standard with the Qashqai's new head-up display (said to be the largest in this segment), a wireless charging pad, smartphone mirroring functionality, a top-rung connectivity package and LED matrix headlights.

Visually, this special edition is marked out from standard Qashqai models by its matt silver roof rails, and can be painted in the same range of two-tone colour schemes as the standard car.

The third-generation Nissan Qashqai marks a radical departure in all measures from its strong-selling predecessors, ushering in a new platform, a bold new look and hybrid-only powertrains.

Designed, engineered and produced in the UK, the new Qashqai sits atop an updated version of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-C platform and has been completely redesigned with a “more purposeful” stance and “athletic and dynamic” styling cues. The front end is dominated by Nissan’s new V-Motion chrome grille surround, while the headlights – now LED matrix items – have been slimmed down and given a new ‘boomerang’ shape.