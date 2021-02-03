New 2021 DS 4 goes on sale ahead of early 2022 deliveries

DS has opened orders for the new DS 4 hatchback, ahead of first deliveries of the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz GLA rival getting underway early next year.

Prices start from £25,350. Three derivatives are available (4, Performance Line and Cross), each with their own bespoke specification levels.

The regular 4, which the French manufacturer says is suited to those looking for a versatile premium hatchback, is offered in Bastille+, Trocadero and Rivoli specifications.

The Bastille+ model starts from £25,350 and is equipped with 17in alloy wheels, chrome wings, LED lights, a 10in infotainment screen, a 7.0in digital drivers display, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

The Trocadero is priced from £28,850 and gains 19in wheels, a chrome front grille and an upgraded DS Iris infotainment system, which adds voice recognition, sat-nav and gesture control.

The range-topping Rivoli, starting from £35,150, adds adaptive LED matrix headlights, 19in Sevilla alloys, black leather trim and a host of safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

The Performance Line is available in two trim levels: Performance Line from £26,850 and Performance Line+ from £33,150.

Both feature a more athletic design, while standard models receive 19in Minneapolis wheels, a black Alcantara interior, a leather steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. Both the front and rear light clusters are LEDs and the model is equipped with a 10in infotainment screen and a 7in digital dial display.

The 4 Cross features an SUV-inspired design, including modified side skirts, gloss-black roof bars, front and rear skidplates and black bumpers. Two trim levels are available: Cross Trocadero from £29,450 and Cross Rivoli from £35,750.