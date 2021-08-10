BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2021 BMW iX3 updated and priced up from £59,730

X3-based electric SUV given subtle new look ahead of full market launch at the end of 2021
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
10 August 2021

BMW has updated its new iX3 electric SUV ahead of the model's full market launch in the UK at the end of 2021.

With M Sport and M Sport Pro trim replacing the launch-specification Premier Edition and Premier Edition Pro trims, the iX3 is now priced from £59,730 – a reduction of around £2000. Customer deliveries are set to get underway in December this year.

The most obvious styling tweaks, which bring the iX3 into line with its recently updated combustion-powered X3 sibling, include a larger front grille with a new mesh pattern, slimmer headlight clusters, an expanded lower air intake, reshaped air curtains and a subtly overhauled rear end with new light and bumper designs.

As before, the iX3 is marked out from the big-selling X3 by way of blue trim elements which nod to its electric innards, as well as a blanked-off grille and bespoke wheel designs.

There have been no technical changes, so the 74kWh (net) battery still provides 281-286 miles of WLTP range and can be charged at speeds of up to 150kW, for an 80% top-up time in just 34 minutes. 

With 282bhp and 295lb ft from its rear-mounted motor, the iX3 gets from 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 112mph. 

Both versions of the Jaguar I-Pace rival are available in a choice of black, white, blue or grey, and come as standard with 19in black wheels, an automatic boot lid, adaptive suspension, heated steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof.

The higher-spec M Sport Pro package, from £62,730, adds a head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound system, gesture control, darkened headlights with automatic high-beam functionality and the 'Comfort access' interior package. 

