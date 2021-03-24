New 2021 Alpina B8 makes UK public debut

German tuning house Alpina's performance-focused take on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé has made its UK public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Labelled as a spiritual successor to the ultra-rare B12 Coupé of 1992, the the four-door B8 seeks to bridge the gap, performance-wise, between the standard 8 Series and the full-fat M8.

As such, it packs 613bhp and 590lb ft from an uprated version of the M850i's twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8, which is enough to send it from 0-62mph in 3.4sec and on to a top speed of 201mph.

The engine's cooling system is around 50% larger than that of the standard BMW and the eight-speed automatic gearbox has been retuned and strengthened to cope with the extra torque.

While long-range refinement and straight-line pace are the priorities, a bespoke chassis set-up aims to imbue enhanced agility and precision. The dampers, four-wheel steering system and suspension components have been tuned to give optimum performance in all five driving modes.

Alpina's characteristic bespoke styling package extends to the trademark 21in, 20-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in bespoke low-profile Pirelli rubber, bespoke bumpers at the front and rear and prominent badging throughout to mark it out from the standard BMW car.

Notably, the Alpina badging below the front bumper was designed with the use of a wind tunnel and appears to float above the lower splitter.

Blue Brembo four-piston brake callipers also feature, married to perforated high-performance brake discs of 395mm diameter on the front axle, and 398mm at the rear.