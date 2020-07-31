New 2020 Toyota Yaris priced from £19,910 in UK

Toyota’s top-selling European model, the Yaris supermini, has been redesigned from the ground up with a new platform and a three-cylinder hybrid powertrain – and it is now on sale from £19,910.
Ahead of the first customer deliveries in September, Toyota has detailed the Ford Fiesta rival's UK specifications. Entry-level Icon trim comes equipped with 16in alloy wheels, a reversing camera, automatic headlights and a 7.0in infotainment screen with smartphone compatibility. Design trim bumps the price up to £20,970 and brings extra equipment, including a larger, 8.0in touchscreen, LED headlights, rear privacy glass and a digital speedometer.
Second-from-top Dynamic trim - with 17in alloys, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone air conditioning, upgraded sound system and sports front seats - is priced from £21,920, while the Excel package heads up the range at £22,220 and can be specified with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a panoramic roof and a 10.0in colour head-up display.
To mark the model's arrival in the UK, a special Launch edition, priced from £24,005, is available to order. Finished in a unique black and red two-tone paint scheme, it comes fitted with the same equipment as the range-topping Excel.
As with previous Yaris generations, the new supermini has been designed in Europe with European customers in mind and it will continue to be built in the Valenciennes plant in France. However, for the first time, the Yaris name will now be used globally on small cars tailored for each region, much as Toyota has done with the latest Corolla.
The design itself is said to be more “condensed and agile” than its predecessor, with the aim of banishing the MPV-like proportions of that car. Enabled by the new GA-B platform, there’s a significant 40mm reduction in roof height without, Toyota claims, a significant loss in head room. It is also 50mm wider, with a 60mm-wider track, while the wheelbase has increased by 50mm to boost passenger space. Despite this, the new car has actually reduced in length by 5mm. It means the Yaris is the only supermini that is less than 4.0m long, aiding in-town manoeuvrability. A claimed best-in-class turning circle fits with this, too.
Join the debate
SamVimes1972
Toyota really seems to have
Toyota really seems to have found its feet with the new cars it's launching and seems to have dropped it's baffling insistence on having really poorly designed interiors.
I can see this car and the 208 really challenging the mini and the A1.
jason_recliner
SamVimes1972 wrote:
Yep, this looks really cool for a little hatch. The coolest on the market now, IMO. If it is as sturdy, durable, tough and reliable as the current model it will be a winner. I'd look very closely at a 4 cylinder turbo / hybrid with lowered suspension, big wheels, spoilers, and a dark tint.
Bishop
Fussy
Antony Riley
Fussy Bet this sells as well
Fussy Bet this sells as well as the Pug and being hybrid will appeal to more folk than all eletric at the moment. This is one well engineered motor and being a Toyota will work without visiting service between services. Toyota have this hybrid market well and truely engineerd to perfection,with millions around the world giving what motorists what they want reliabilty
Lanehogger
At long last
I did wonder whether the, now, previous model would ever be replaced, having been around for 9 years and looking and feeling somewhat long in the tooth. After the first 2 models, the 3rd generation seemed a step backwards in appeal, looks and quality.
xxxx
80% Mid-Hybrid (can I be the first to use that term)
If one engine accounts for 80% of sales it makes you wonder how small the sales percentage split of the other 2 engines will be and whether it's financially viable to continue with both of them.
Also, with a 79hp electric motor + 1.5 engine it seems strange such a high performance (and expensive) would account for vast majority of sales for such a small city car, you wouldn't expect the ST Fiesta to get 80% of sales would you.
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
You are too stupid to type. so you must have carers that assist you. The article clearly states that ICE models are there to provide a lower price point...not everyone has your financial means...what on EARTH are you now doing, comparing this model with the Fiesta ST?.
You need to be locked up, for our good as much as yours.
xxxx
Mis quoted. Again
MrJ
Yikes, the Yaris is starting
Yikes, the Yaris is starting to look like an ugly version of the old Morris Minor.
Einarbb
Looks appear designed along latest popular trend ...
... nothing the SUV style widening of wheel arches. Overall it appears they went for striking rather than pretty - given success of HRV it could work.
Pages
Add your comment