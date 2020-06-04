New 2020 Toyota Hilux gets host of upgrades, more performance

Toyota has given its venerable Hilux pick-up a makeover, overhauling its design, revising the chassis and adding a new, more powerful engine.

The refreshed Ford Ranger rival, which will go on sale in the UK in November, has a new front-end look with a three dimensional grille and bumper treatment said to increase its “road presence”. Higher trim levels also receive LED light clusters front and rear, while a new bronze metallic colour is offered.

Inside the changes include an updated infotainment system, with an eight-inch screen and updated software claimed to be faster and more responsive, alongside new physical shortcut buttons. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features, too. New available kit include an 800w, nine-speaker JBL sound system.

Toyota has also brought in a 2.8-litre diesel engine offered in other markets to complement the 2.4-litre unit already offered. It boasts 201bhp and 369lb ft of torque, taking the Hilux from 0-62mph in ten seconds flat - a full 3.2 seconds faster than the 2.4. WLTP economy figures are yet to be released, but the firm claims 36.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 204g/km as NEDC correlated figures.

The Hilux’s suspension and steering have been tweaked, primarily to improve on-road comfort. Retuned shock absorbers and redesigned leaf springs are said to mean a smoother ride.

However there are also tweaks to boost its off-road prowess, including a lower engine idle speed, revised stability control and a new tyre angle monitor. Throttle pedal response has also been improved.

Finally, a range-topping Invincible X model has been added with a variety of styling upgrades, inside and out, over the standard model. Pricing will be announced nearer its on-sale date.

READ MORE

2020 Toyota Hilux: Updated pick-up tested by Fernando Alonso

New 2020 Toyota Yaris revealed with ground-up redesign

Building 40 new cars per hour: Inside Toyota's Burnaston plant