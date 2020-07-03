BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2020 MG ZS receives redesign and quality boost
Jaguar Land Rover committed to diesel powertrains

New 2020 MG ZS receives redesign and quality boost

MG's bestseller is facelifted after three years on sale, with orders now open
3 July 2020

MG Motor's biggest-selling car, the ZS crossover, has been updated for 2020 with an exterior redesign and, it's claimed, a "real uplift in specification and quality". 

The Kia Stonic rival, on sale now from £15,495, has been given a revised front-end look with an evolved hexagonal grille design, new swept-back full LED headlamps and an aluminium-effect lower grille treatment. 

New alloy wheel designs also feature, while the rear-end revisions extend to a redesigned bumper more aluminium-style trim and refreshed taillights. A new colour - Battersea Blue - has also been added. 

The claimed quality boost inside comes courtesy of a new dashboard design with more extensive use of soft touch materials and detail stitching. The ZS also borrows the 10.1-inch touchscreen from the larger HS SUV, with DAB, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. Exclusive models add sat-nav and a 360-degree reversing camera. Floating 'piano key' style buttons are used for climate control functions, while a front armrest is now standard fitment. 

MG doesn't specific any dynamic changes to the ZS. The model's chassis is said to be "developed for UK drivers" by the firm's UK engineering team, with three driving modes to change the steering and suspension responses. 

The sole engine choice for the ZS is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, promising a 0-62mph time of 10.9sec and 41.4mpg. Updates for the electric ZS EV are expected to be similar, but have yet to be detailed. 

READ MORE:

MG ZS 2020 review 

MG ZS EV 2020 long-term review

How MG Motor is driving its way back to the big time

Comments
1

xxxx

3 July 2020

That's some facelift. MG are on a bit of a roll there, whilst Ford are unable to bring out an affordable BEV MG show a facelifted one.

