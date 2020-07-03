New 2020 MG ZS receives redesign and quality boost

MG Motor's biggest-selling car, the ZS crossover, has been updated for 2020 with an exterior redesign and, it's claimed, a "real uplift in specification and quality".

The Kia Stonic rival, on sale now from £15,495, has been given a revised front-end look with an evolved hexagonal grille design, new swept-back full LED headlamps and an aluminium-effect lower grille treatment.

New alloy wheel designs also feature, while the rear-end revisions extend to a redesigned bumper more aluminium-style trim and refreshed taillights. A new colour - Battersea Blue - has also been added.

The claimed quality boost inside comes courtesy of a new dashboard design with more extensive use of soft touch materials and detail stitching. The ZS also borrows the 10.1-inch touchscreen from the larger HS SUV, with DAB, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. Exclusive models add sat-nav and a 360-degree reversing camera. Floating 'piano key' style buttons are used for climate control functions, while a front armrest is now standard fitment.

MG doesn't specific any dynamic changes to the ZS. The model's chassis is said to be "developed for UK drivers" by the firm's UK engineering team, with three driving modes to change the steering and suspension responses.

The sole engine choice for the ZS is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, promising a 0-62mph time of 10.9sec and 41.4mpg. Updates for the electric ZS EV are expected to be similar, but have yet to be detailed.

