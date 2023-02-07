BACK TO ALL NEWS
New £250k Range Rover Lansdowne kick starts new era for SV arm

SV Bespoke division targets Bentley Mulliner in a bid to boost company's profits for future model development
7 February 2023

This new £250,000 Range Rover Lansdowne signals Jaguar Land Rover's intent to shake up the bespoke market, with a new-look Special Vehicle (SV) division gunning for Bentley Mulliner and Rolls-Royce Bespoke.

It has become the latest company to offer personalised vehicles, following record income from rivals using a similar model. Bentley broke its 2021 profit record by July 2022, which it put down to a rise in personalisations requests.

JLR hopes this will boost overall profits for the development of future models following a torrid time, having at the end of 2022 posted its first profitable quarter since 2020 on the back of rising sales of its Range Rover line-up, especially in the US.

Aiming to transition to an agency model by late 2024, JLR will eventually deal with customers directly rather than through dealerships.

Sixteen examples of the Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition, launched today, will be produced. All of the cars, which each carry a number stamp, have already been sold. 

The SV Lansdowne Edition gets a number of bespoke options, including exclusively commissioned Lansdowne Grey Gloss paint, accented with what Land Rover calls “unique design details”; 23in alloy wheels finished in satin black with grey inserts; and chrome detailing on the front and rear bumpers. 

Inside, it has a unique rosewood interior, a ceramic finish to the controls, leather-bound carpeting and the usually optional Tailgate Event Suite as standard, enabling owners to sit on foldable chairs on the split-folding tailgate. 

Land Rover Range Rover
range rover 2022 001 tracking front
“Alongside exceptional vehicles like the Lansdowne Edition, we're developing locations, services and events that provide unique and exclusive touchpoints for our clients,” said Patrick McGillycuddy, JLR UK sales director. He was speaking at the opening of a century-old refurbished boutique in Mayfair.

The Lansdowne Edition will enter the market alongside custom luxury SUVs such as the Bentley Bentayga Mulliner and Rolls-Royce Cullinan Bespoke, the latter of which has a starting price of £264,000. 

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 7 February 2023

 A big price for not a lot different not better?, are they any more reliable than any other?, for that kind of money you'd expect a man to come and fix your Car anywhere anytime just like RR used to do a hundred years ago!

Phewitt21 7 February 2023

But isn't this just a paint job,  where is the engineering excellence to justify the price, unique paint colours and a new leather trim is hardly mould breaking,  how about unique styling, better performance, increased refinement, something that sets it apart from the standard SV.

there are some people that will buy the top of the range toy because it's the top of the range not necessarily the best, I'd like to think the more discerning buyer would see it's just a Range Rover with a paint job 

Symanski 7 February 2023

JLR needs instead to look to the entry level, the step into Land Rover and Jaguar.   Chase a bigger market, not a niche.

 

Danwise 7 February 2023

They already tried chasing volume with the EX and XF, look how that worked out. Plus, I wouldn't describe luxury SUV's as a niche. JLR are not a big enough company to chase its German rivals, the economies of scale would not work.

Symanski 7 February 2023

It worked out pretty good for them, especially considering they weren't competing 1:1 with their rivals.   But they didn't have a 1-Series or A-Class to offer and that was a big problem.

 

When they did the F-Pace they couldn't build them quick enough.   Done right, Jaguar is successful.

 

TStag 7 February 2023

No it was a total disaster. The F pace did well but is more premium than the XE. The XF might have been I'm ok if they hadn't made the XE. Jaguar need to be more like Porsche not BMW

