BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mountune tuning kit boosts Ford Focus ST to 350bhp
UP NEXT
James Ruppert: What can you get for the price of a Bentley brake disc?

Mountune tuning kit boosts Ford Focus ST to 350bhp

Power boost to the tune of 77bhp comes alongside a hefty increase in torque output to 413lb ft
News
2 mins read
10 August 2021

Racing and performance specialist Mountune has revealed a tuning kit for the Ford Focus ST that offers more power than the third-generation Focus RS

The m365 upgrade kit starts from £689 and can be equipped to current, fourth-generation Focus ST models. Performance is boosted from 273bhp to 350bhp while peak torque is increased by 103lb ft to 413lb ft. 

The upgrade is a second-stage modular update which adds on to the original m330 tuning kit. A high-flow panel air filter and bespoke 3.0in high-flow downpipe are added as per the previous upgrade, with a sports catalyst and new Sport GPF to reduce exhaust back-pressure. 

The kit can be configured in one of four driving modes: m365 performance, m330 performance, stock performance and anti-theft. Customers can choose their calibration and install the kit using Mountune’s Bluetooth OBD dongle and SMARTflash app on smartphones or tablets.

“Ford has done a great job with the stock ST and what we have done with this m365 upgrade kit is to fully optimise the calibration with our newly engineered low-back pressure exhaust hardware,” said David Mountain, Mountune boss. 

“This means maximum performance is available throughout the rev range and it’s now a seriously fast car, which is also great fun to drive,” he said.

A custom track setting is also included as part of the upgrade with an improved wet weather mode, along with an enhanced exhaust note and a more aggressive launch control system. 

It’s the third tuning kit to be released this year by the firm, which introduced the m260 kits to give the Fiesta ST and Puma ST a performance boost to 256bhp. 

READ MORE

New Mountune m260 kits boost Fiesta ST and Puma ST to 256bhp

Ford Fiesta ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

Tuner Mountune goes independent with acquisition by founder

Used cars for sale

 Ford Focus 1.6 Tdci Edge 5dr
2014
£4,750
81,146miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost Zetec 5dr
2014
£5,200
76,595miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Tdci 115 Zetec S 5dr
2014
£5,650
87,300miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.0 125 Ecoboost Zetec 5dr
2014
£5,990
82,129miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Tdci 115 Titanium Navigator 5dr
2014
£5,995
95,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 125 Zetec Navigator 5dr Powershift
2014
£6,000
85,169miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 Zetec 5dr
2015
£6,299
68,006miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Zetec 5dr
2014
£6,500
60,501miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.5 Tdci 95 Style 5dr
2016
£6,595
57,427miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Focus ST 2019 road test - hero front

Ford Focus ST

Expectations are high for Ford’s latest family-sized hot hatch. Can it live up to them?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives