Mountune Ford Focus RS pack takes hot hatch to 513bhp

Mountune has taken the Ford Focus RS to a whole new performance level with two new packages - the more powerful of them boosting the hot hatchback’s output to 513bhp.
The new packages sit at the pinnacle of the long-established Ford tuner’s line-up for the Focus RS, with an extensive list of modifications including the removal of the 2.3-litre Ecoboost unit’s existing turbocharger in favour of “specifically engineered” BorgWarner items.
In the lesser-powered ‘M450’ package - priced from £2950 - the new turbocharger allows an increase of 49bhp over the previous M400 package - up to 444bhp, with 428lb ft of torque. Both figures are considerably more than the recently released (and much more expensive) Mercedes-AMG A45.
As well as the new turbo, Mountune introduces a high-flow sports catalytic converter and exhaust downpipe alongside other ancillary upgrades to be fitted at Mountune’s Brentwood HQ, or available to order online soon.
But that’s just the start; the M520 package uses a more advanced BorgWarner ‘EFR 7163’ turbocharger, alongside an uprated fuel pump, camshafts and valve train. A recalibrated ECU allows this package to take the 2.3-litre engine to 513bhp and 516lb ft.
That kit commands a minimum £5975 price tag and requires substantial internal engine modifications that are said to achieve the output levels “safely and reliably”, but will invalidate the existing warranty of the car, unlike some Mountune upgrade packs.
Mountune doesn’t quote performance times for either pack, but given the latter puts out around 100bhp more than the fastest standard production hot hatchback, we can expect a 0-62mph time of well under four seconds.
superstevie
I'm not surprised it
I'm not surprised it invalidates the warranty, even if others haven't! That is a crazy amount of power from a 2.3 engine. Just goes to show what it is capable of, though.
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
Peter Cavellini
And...?
There are other brands out there with Engines like this, small capacity, loads of power and Torque, don’t think you’d market a massive power upgrade without exhaustive testing yourself, do they do their own cover?, I don’t know,and, it’s a lot of cash to fork out if...it might make your Engine go bang!
Peter Cavellini.
275not599
"Cumshaws", ho ho spellcheck!
"Cumshaws", ho ho spellcheck!
scotty5
Warranty.
Can only speak of the warranty experience I've had with past Fords and I'd say loosing it is no great loss. Had to fight tooth and nail with Ford who never admited liability but finally offered 'goodwill' although if you have a corroded badge, they'll replace that no problem.
But when Montune say it'll invalidate the warranty - surely that's just the engine / upgrades? If the rear door lock mechanism fails, surely that's covered by warranty?
Heck of a power for a 2.3 four cylinder tho.
bomb
What you still need on top of
What you still need on top of the £5975 worth of bolt-on parts...forged engine internals. Can't imagine that work would cost any less, that's big money.
