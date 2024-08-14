BACK TO ALL NEWS
Motorists warned of 'crash for cash' moped scams
Motorists warned of ‘crash for cash’ moped scams

Moped riders are deliberately crashing into cars to cash in on insurance – and cases are on the up
John Evans
News
3 mins read
14 August 2024

A leading insurer has reported a sharp rise in ‘crash for cash’ scams involving moped riders ramming the cars of unsuspecting drivers to claim on their insurance policies.

Allianz says the crime increased sixtyfold in 2023, with car drivers in London being the most affected.

The worst-hit area of the capital was south London, which experienced 42% of the city’s reported incidents.

More recently, Wallington, located in the south London borough of Sutton, has been targeted to the extent that in May residents created a WhatsApp group to share reports.

Among its members is Ros Karamath. In May last year, the 65-year-old was in her Hyundai i20 waiting at a junction, intending to turn right into a major road.

“I was surprised to see that a moped rider on my right had stopped the traffic and was waving me across the road,” she told Autocar. “Having checked the way was clear to my left, as I pulled away a second moped passed him and crashed into the front offside wing of my car.

“The rider jumped off his bike and immediately began taking photographs of the scene. As we exchanged details, he was very calm and I noticed the other rider had left.”

Although shaken, Karamath had the presence of mind to photograph the rider’s insurance policy and the registration number of his bike, which, she said, was undamaged.

“Comparing my experience with that of others in my WhatsApp group, it’s clear I was a victim of fraudsters,” she said. “They work in pairs and generally target lone women drivers. Some will even demand cash but most are doing it to claim personal injury compensation.”

She added: “I’m very angry.” Karamath said she knows of 20 members in her Wallington group who have been victims of the scam but she believes the fraudsters responsible have now moved on.

“The police say they target one area for a period and then, when people get wise, move elsewhere,” she said.

Matt Crabtree, head of financial crime intelligence and investigation strategy at Allianz, agrees. “Organised criminal gangs have evolved their tactics so we’re seeing them move around and use small clusters across wider areas to try to avoid detection,” he said.

According to the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB), 2250 London drivers were victims of ‘crash for cash’ bike riders between 2021 and 2023, with many of the suspected fraudsters being couriers.

In an effort to stamp out the crime in the capital, the City of London Police says members of its Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) are working with Trading Standards officers to identify rogue businesses repairing damaged mopeds and scooters.

In June, a combined operation led to the seizure of mopeds believed to have been used in crashes and hundreds of numberplates used to disguise bikes.

The force says IFED and its partners are establishing links between garages suspected of being used by fraudsters and services and individuals believed to be profiting from the crimes.

Meanwhile, the IFB estimates that the value of bogus bike claims now exceeds £27 million; it is believed many thousands of motorists have been victims without realising.

Jon Radford, head of intelligence, investigations and data services at the IFB, said: “These scams have a devastating impact on innocent road users, so we urge the public to be vigilant. We’re collaborating with insurers and the police to help bring these reckless fraudsters to justice.”

How to avoid being a 'crash for cash' victim

Be vigilant Be aware of unusual driving behaviour and take extra care at junctions.

Document the scene Take photos of the suspected fraudster’s motorbike and your own vehicle.

Get details Make a note of the rider’s information, vehicle registration and vehicle description.

Collect evidence Seek witnesses and check for nearby CCTV, dashcam and doorbell cameras.

Contact your insurer Inform your insurer and report any suspicions to the Insurance Fraud Bureau Cheatline.

