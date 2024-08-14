Motorists warned of ‘crash for cash’ moped scams

A leading insurer has reported a sharp rise in ‘crash for cash’ scams involving moped riders ramming the cars of unsuspecting drivers to claim on their insurance policies.

Allianz says the crime increased sixtyfold in 2023, with car drivers in London being the most affected.

The worst-hit area of the capital was south London, which experienced 42% of the city’s reported incidents.

More recently, Wallington, located in the south London borough of Sutton, has been targeted to the extent that in May residents created a WhatsApp group to share reports.

Among its members is Ros Karamath. In May last year, the 65-year-old was in her Hyundai i20 waiting at a junction, intending to turn right into a major road.

“I was surprised to see that a moped rider on my right had stopped the traffic and was waving me across the road,” she told Autocar. “Having checked the way was clear to my left, as I pulled away a second moped passed him and crashed into the front offside wing of my car.

“The rider jumped off his bike and immediately began taking photographs of the scene. As we exchanged details, he was very calm and I noticed the other rider had left.”

Although shaken, Karamath had the presence of mind to photograph the rider’s insurance policy and the registration number of his bike, which, she said, was undamaged.

“Comparing my experience with that of others in my WhatsApp group, it’s clear I was a victim of fraudsters,” she said. “They work in pairs and generally target lone women drivers. Some will even demand cash but most are doing it to claim personal injury compensation.”

She added: “I’m very angry.” Karamath said she knows of 20 members in her Wallington group who have been victims of the scam but she believes the fraudsters responsible have now moved on.