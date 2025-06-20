The new Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 will cost £47,995 in the UK, making it the most expensive iteration of the brand's stalwart hot hatch yet – and costlier than the four-wheel-drive Golf R.

It is the most powerful and “the most dynamically adept” in the model’s 50-year history.

The special hot hatch was unveiled last year as part of the golden jubilee celebrations for the GTI badge, first introduced in 1975.

It builds on the existing Mk8.5 car but uses a more powerful iteration of VW’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder EA888 petrol engine, which now delivers 321bhp and 310lb ft.

That represents a 60bhp and 37lb ft hike over the standard Golf GTI and a 25bhp and 15lb ft increase over the more track-focused GTI Clubsport. While the four-wheel-drive Golf R 20 Years retains a small power advantage, at 328bhp, the special GTI matches that car’s torque output.

The extra reserves help the Edition 50 improve on the GTI Clubsport’s straight-line performance, with 0-62mph taking 5.5sec (down 0.1sec) and 0-124mph in 16.9sec (down 0.4sec). This brings it closer to rivals such as the Honda Civic Type R (0-62mph in 5.4sec). Top speed is again limited to 168mph.

However, engineers behind the project insist the focus wasn’t on raw output. “It is also the most capable on the track,” said chassis development boss Lars Frömmig. “Performance is about much more than just power.”

The foundation for the Edition 50’s chassis revisions is a reworked version of the GTI’s standard MacPherson-strut front and multi-link rear suspension, which is now 20mm lower than the GTI and 5mm lower than the GTI Clubsport.