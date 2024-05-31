VW GTI Clubsport returns to mark Golf’s 50th anniversary

Volkswagen has revealed the new track-honed, range-topping Clubsport version of the Golf GTI to coincide with the hatchback’s 50th birthday.

The new GTI Clubsport packs a significant power advantage over the standard GTI, with 296bhp on tap from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder, and is among the most powerful front-wheel drive cars on the market, out-punching the Ford Focus ST and nearly matching the reserves of the fearsome Honda Civic Type R.

The updated model is due in the UK later this year, priced around £42,000, and was revealed at the Nürburgring 24 Hour race in Germany, with the race track having played a significant role in the development of the bespoke powertrain and chassis set-up.

As well as the 34bhp power boost, the tuned EA888 engine increases the Clubsport’s torque output from 273lb ft in the standard car to 295lb ft, which helps to deliver a 0-62mph time of 5.6sec – just 0.2sec off that of its Honda rival.

Top speed remains electronically capped at 155mph as standard, but the optional Race package boosts that to 166mph.

There is no manual gearbox option, with all hot Golfs now sending drive through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, but the Clubsport remains heavily focused on driver engagement and has a chassis that has been reworked for agility and poise.

Changes to the GTI’s MacPherson strut front and four-link rear suspension are claimed to give a more compliant ride in each of its driving modes, and adaptive dampers are available as part of an optional Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) package.

With DCC equipped, the GTI flagship also receives a revised version of its predecessor’s Vehicle Dynamic Manager, which allows the driver to tailor the drivetrain, steering and damping characteristics across 15 different settings.

Volkswagen says it brought in Sven Bohnhorst, a senior test driver at Bugatti, to help tune the Clubsport’s steering, which has a progressive ratio as standard.