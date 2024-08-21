BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The most expensive numberplates sold in the UK
UP NEXT
Citroen e-C3 to gain £15k van variant with 200-mile range

The most expensive numberplates sold in the UK

Fancy your own special combination of letters and numbers? These can be had from £325,000

Jack Warrick
News
5 mins read
18 March 2025

If you're looking for a way to make your car stand out from the crowd, there are few more popular ways to do it than with an expensive private numberplate.

For many drivers, they’re a way to present a message to other family, friends, or other drivers. Some use them to present their name, make jokes or relate to their car. 

To others, they’re a luxury purchase or a symbol of vanity. Then there’s the section of the driving public who think they’re simply a waste of money. We'll let you be the judge. 

Related articles

Love them or hate them, private numberplates can also be sold for some serious cash. Some can be worth anywhere from the price of a PlayStation up to the cost of a nice four-bedroom house in Surrey. 

The most expensive are usually the ones with a lower number of digits, or those bearing a famous model name or moniker. Plates with a total of just two letters or numbers are usually the most valuable, with some auctioning off for some frankly outrageous figures. 

But which are the most expensive plates ever sold? We've listed them all below. Hold onto your wallets...

The most expensive numberplates sold in the UK

1. 25 O - £518,480

Plate1

The reg 25 O is the most expensive ever sold in the UK, going under the hammer for a staggering £518,480 in 2014. It’s apt, then, that it was once fitted to one of the most expensive cars ever sold at auction, a Ferrari 250 GTO sold for £30,750,300.

According to the DVLA, the plate now resides on an altogether more modern Ferrari: a LaFerrari hybrid hypercar.

The price of the plate could get you ten Audi TT RSs, but personalised plate vendor Regtransfers reckons it’s now increased in value to £750,000 (or 15 TT RSs). 

2. X 1 - £502,500

X 1 numberplate

Taking a narrow second place is the reg X 1. Little is known about the owner of the plate, but based on DVLA records it is currently in use on a hybrid Mercedes purchased in March 2024. The plate fetched its £502,500 price in November 2012. 

You could enjoy roughly ten Ford Mustangs for the amount paid for the X 1 plate, and estimates suggest it has almost doubled its value since being purchased in 2012 to £1,000,000.

As satisfying as it would be, we can’t confirm whether the plate has ever made its way onto a BMW X1

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Vauxhall Mokka Electric front three quarter tracking
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
6
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
skoda elroq rt 2025 front action blur 32
Skoda Elroq
9
Skoda Elroq
Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front tracking 506
Honda Civic
8
Honda Civic
BMW M4
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
8
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 003 scaled
Lexus RZ
6
Lexus RZ

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front

Vauxhall Corsa

Major revisions give the popular supermini a stylish new look and refreshed hardware, but to what effect?

Read our review
Back to top

3. G 1 - £500,000

G 1 was the country’s most expensive reg for a little over a year before X 1 was sold, pipping it by a mere £2500. It’s currently registered to a V8-engined Land Rover Defender, bought in 2024. 

We actually know a fair bit about its owner, who won a £148 million jackpot in the Euromillions lottery in 2012. They also owned the largest collection of two-digit plates in the UK, with the letter G paired with the numbers 1-9, before starting to cash in in 2021. 

The £500,126 price tag is the equivalent of around 28 Ford Fiesta STs, in case you were curious. If the seller sold the plate today, they would – according to estimates – double their money to £1m. 

4. RR 1 - £472,000

Rr 1 numberplate

A relatively new entry to this list, RR 1 was purchased in September 2018 for an amount that narrowly misses out on a podium position. Originally issued in 1925, the last time this plate changed hands was back in the 1960s, where its then-new owner paid £5000 for it. 

Today the plate resides on a Rolls Royce Phantom, and it seems like a worthwhile investment: according to Regtransfers, it has gone up in value and is currently worth more than £500,000.

5. F 1 - £440,625

Plate4 0

Perhaps the most evocative and desirable reg on this list, F 1 sold in January 2008 for £440,625. It’s currently owned by Afzal Kahn, of Kahn Design fame, on a Bugatti Veyron. Before that, it was on a Volvo S80.

Kahn has expressed that he would part with the reg for more than £10m, but he isn't currently advertising it for sale.

The price Kahn payed for the plate in 2008 could buy you more than 15 examples of the BMW 3 Series

6. SH 1 - £415,143

Little is known about this exuberantly priced combination of letters and numbers, but it's currently fitted to a Bentley Continental GT

Advertisement
Back to top

It was sold in April 2019 at a DVLA auction and could be yours should you decide not to opt for two Maserati MC20s instead.

7. S 1 - £404,063

S 1 was issued in 1903 as Scotland's first ever reg. Lord Kingsburgh, one of the first people in Scotland to buy a car, became its owner, and it remained in the family for generations.

It was bought by an anonymous bidder in 2008, who said it would be used on an old Skoda, although the DVLA now shows it as being registered to a gold Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Either way, it was a shrewd investment: the reg is currently valued at more than £1m.

8. 1 D - £352,411

Plate6 0

Fans of Harry Styles et al will be after this one. The 1 D plate was first purchased in June 2009 for £352,411 – roughly the same price as a Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupé. Clearly it stole the owner’s heart. 

It’s currently registered to a Bentley Bentayga, a car with a starting price of less than half the plate's £500k value today. It’s the little things...

9. 1 S - £340,000

The 1 S plate was first bought in March 2010 and for a time resided on a car of a similar value to its £340,000 original price tag: a Rolls-Royce Phantom

The estimated worth of the plate has almost doubled in value since, although according to the DVLA, it isn't currently registered on any vehicle.

It cost the same as the Lexus LFA when it was new, or 25 examples of the Citroën C3 You.

10. M 1 - £331,500

Plate7 0

M 1 is another that found itself on a Bentley, this time a Flying Spur. The plate was bought in June 2006, making it one of the earliest entries on our list. It’s for this reason that its value has increased so much; it’s now valued at a cool £1m. 

Its original £331,500 price could buy three Porsche 911 Carrera T coupés.

While our images are a close representation of the models that feature these numberplates, they aren't the owners' actual cars. 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Vauxhall Corsa cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Ultimate Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£18,998
1,798miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2.0 CLA220d AMG Line (Executive) Coupe 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£29,298
7,874miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI SE DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£17,298
11,941miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design Euro 6 5dr
2022
£11,498
23,578miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Superb 2.0 TSI Laurin & Klement DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£33,298
2,779miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X5 3.0 45e 24kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£39,998
50,933miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Mokka 1.2 Turbo SE Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,698
17,693miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£7,998
47,045miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Expression Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£14,998
10,710miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
31
Add a comment…
PlatinumPlates 23 November 2021

Given information is very helpful to me as I was getting irrelevant stuff everywhere while doing research. But when I have gone through this blog I got good details that informed me well about most expensive number plates. Thanks for sharing this.

Tannu 23 November 2021

Nice information, I was researching but did not find any relevant content anywhere except here. I got good stuff that is very helpful for me to create my upcoming blog on popular and most expensive private number plates. 

premier-plates 27 March 2021

The most expensive number plate on the market in the UK is F1 and it is now speculatively valued at £30m. These sorts of plates are fetching huge sums of money and they are recognised as an invesment for the future. F1 is available at Premier Plates UK

Latest Reviews

Vauxhall Mokka Electric front three quarter tracking
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
6
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
skoda elroq rt 2025 front action blur 32
Skoda Elroq
9
Skoda Elroq
Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front tracking 506
Honda Civic
8
Honda Civic
BMW M4
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
8
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 003 scaled
Lexus RZ
6
Lexus RZ

View all car reviews