BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mobilize Duo: Renault Twizy successor confirmed for UK
UP NEXT
2023 Land Rover Defender SVX primed as AMG G500 4x4 rival

Mobilize Duo: Renault Twizy successor confirmed for UK

Quirky two-seater from new mobility brand will take on the Citroen Ami in the tiny urban EV segment
News
2 mins read
12 May 2022

Renault will bring the two-seat electric Duo from its Mobilize mobility brand to the UK, the company has confirmed.

Mobilize will launch the Duo in the second half of next year as part of a wider expansion of its mobility businesses across Europe and other markets.

The Duo – effectively a successor to the Renault Twizy – will be targeted primarily at car-sharing businesses either owned by Renault itself, including Zity, or other operators looking for low-cost vehicles. Renault did not say which schemes would offer Duo first. 

Related articles

Renault has previously said the Duo would be available on subscription, but it’s not clear that would be aimed at private customers.

“Duo is a breakthrough for car-share operators,” Fedra Ribeiro, chief operating officer for Mobilize, said at a Mobilize presentation on Tuesday. She promised it will cut operating costs by 35% compared with a standard four-seat car. 

Car-share business where the vehicles are free-floating are hard to make money on, and earlier this month, Mercedes and BMW sold their joint ShareNow business to Stellantis after years of losses.

The Duo will become the Renault Group’s “first software-defined vehicle” when it launches next year, Ribeiro promised. Mobilize has engineered the Duo with a sophisticated computing platform that will help both operators and customers, the company said. “We have to make sure they have an exceptional experience,” Ribeiro said. She promised a seamless process “in finding the car, charging the car, even having fun". 

Mobilize will bring “gamification” to the process, she said, without elaborating. Mobilize will unveil the interior of the Duo at the Paris motor show in September, promising a “different experience”.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Renault Twizy

Renault Twizy

The Renault Twizy is surprisingly good fun with an endearing character, even though it has obvious flaws

Read our review
Back to top

The design of the car will put a strong focus on its sharing function. “We are designing vehicles for sharing. It’s not just a word. It’s a totally different mindset,” said Patrick Lecharpy, Mobilize design director.

The car uses the same bumpers front and back to both cut costs and to allow easy swaps. The bumpers also feature a special pattern to better hide scratches. Inside, meanwhile, the seats will have easy-to-remove covers to enable them to be washed.

No battery or power details have been given but Renault has previously said battery modules will be swappable by hand for faster charging. The car is said to be small enough to fit three into one regular parking space, in the manner of the car’s predecessor, the Renault Twizy.

Car Review
Renault Twizy
Renault Twizy
Read our full road test review
Read more

The Duo is a rival to the Citroën Ami electric quadricycle, which has gone into service in Stellantis’s Free2Move car share scheme on mainland Europe and will be available to buy in the UK later this year, with prices yet to be finalised. 

Like the Ami, the Duo will be available with both passenger and van versions, with the latter called Bento.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
artill 12 May 2022

Looks good. Looks like fun, like the Twizy, and far more appealing that the Ami, which is too bare bones, and too slow. If they do offer it to the public, and if they priced it right (the Twizy is far too expensive) it could be a great alternative the city cars that CO2 rules are killing off.

I dont see any appeal in it a a hire car, but then i am not a city dweller.

HughB 12 May 2022

Looks great – and if it's a subscription product, it'll work well in cities with congestion charging. 

gavsmit 12 May 2022

Looks better than the Citroen Ami but they've obviously resurrected some elements of the Twizy.

I kind of get the idea behind these tiny things but for me a car has to be able to cope with all kinds of roads that includes occasional trips further afield on motorways - especially if you're paying a lot of money for it.

Otherwise get a bike and some waterproofs or use public transport.

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives