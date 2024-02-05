BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mini Clubman ends production after 17 years

Novel estate bows out as firm reconfigures Oxford plant to make electric Aceman and Cooper from 2026
Jonathan Bryce
5 February 2024

The Mini Clubman has gone out of production after 17 years as Mini makes way for the introduction of the electric Aceman, its indirect replacement.

The Clubman first went on sale in 2007 as an estate-bodied version of the Mini hatchback, complete with a novel vertically split tailgate.

It was assembled at the brand's Plant Oxford facility in Cowley since it first went on sale as part of Mini's revival of its entire range.

It has now bowed out to make space for the Aceman crossover and petrol versions of the new Cooper (in three-door, five-door and convertible forms).

These will be produced until 2030, when the plant will switch to 100% EV production following a combined £600 million investment from parent firm BMW and the UK government.

Mini told Autocar the money will chiefly fund an extension of the body shop, the construction of a new area for battery installation and new logistics facilities in Oxford and Swindon.

The Mini estate was initially launched as the Traveller in 1960, before being updated as the Clubman and then renamed as the 1000HL. After being axed in 1970, it wouldn't return until 2007.

The reborn Clubman was updated in 2015 for a second generation. It adopted Mini's signature circular daytime running lights, a feature still seen today, and ditched the unusual rear doors for a more conventional set-up, while a John Cooper Works version was introduced with 302bhp.

The Clubman has been offered with a variety of other powertrains over its near 20-year production run. When it was launched, it could be configured with engines ranging from a 1.4-litre petrol to a 2.0-litre diesel, with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes on offer too. Seven-speed and eight-speed automatics were later added, with the former being a dual-clutcher.

This comes as a number of manufacturers reconfigure their line-ups to make way for the electric era, including Ford ending production of the Fiesta to make way for production of the Explorer electric crossover.

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
artill 5 February 2024

I always thought the Estate was the best version of the modern Mini. BMW's naming always confused me. A Clubman should have a bluff front, and Estate could be a Countryman. Extra tall Minis always seemed daft. However forget the name, its a practical small car that is fun to drive. Sadly when i test drove one i quickly got back ache, and the dealer didnt have a clue which suspension it had, or if it had run flats etc. 

But i worry about Mini's future, no more manuals. EV only 5 years before the most private buyers will want (have to have) an EV across Europe and the US.......

 

ianp55 5 February 2024

Actually the first Mini estate was introduced much earlier in 1960 as the Countryman/Traveller it was a smart little car that featured the timber framing of the Minor estate, the later Mini Countryman introduced the later Clubman front with vinyl stripes instead.

Mikey C 5 February 2024

The 2007 Clubman might have had the "club door" on the wrong side for RHD markets, but was an interesting and unique vehicle, whereas the most recent Clubman was just another estate.

catnip 5 February 2024

I agree that the 2007 Clubman was a much more interesting vehicle than the current one, and far more appropriate for the MINI range.

I've never really got this thing about the "club door" being on the wrong side for RHD markets, though. These days people aren't remotely bothered about parking in the direction of the traffic, you see them all the time pulling across oncoming vehicles to park, and regularly, when they have done so, letting their kids get out into the road whilst the driver neatly alights onto the pavement. Clubman owners will tell you how handy it is for the driver to open that door to get items placed on the back seat, too.

