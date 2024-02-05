Mini Clubman ends production after 17 years

The Mini Clubman has gone out of production after 17 years as Mini makes way for the introduction of the electric Aceman, its indirect replacement.
The Clubman first went on sale in 2007 as an estate-bodied version of the Mini hatchback, complete with a novel vertically split tailgate.
It was assembled at the brand's Plant Oxford facility in Cowley since it first went on sale as part of Mini's revival of its entire range.
It has now bowed out to make space for the Aceman crossover and petrol versions of the new Cooper (in three-door, five-door and convertible forms).
These will be produced until 2030, when the plant will switch to 100% EV production following a combined £600 million investment from parent firm BMW and the UK government.
Mini told Autocar the money will chiefly fund an extension of the body shop, the construction of a new area for battery installation and new logistics facilities in Oxford and Swindon.
The Mini estate was initially launched as the Traveller in 1960, before being updated as the Clubman and then renamed as the 1000HL. After being axed in 1970, it wouldn't return until 2007.
The reborn Clubman was updated in 2015 for a second generation. It adopted Mini's signature circular daytime running lights, a feature still seen today, and ditched the unusual rear doors for a more conventional set-up, while a John Cooper Works version was introduced with 302bhp.
Join the debate
Add your comment
I always thought the Estate was the best version of the modern Mini. BMW's naming always confused me. A Clubman should have a bluff front, and Estate could be a Countryman. Extra tall Minis always seemed daft. However forget the name, its a practical small car that is fun to drive. Sadly when i test drove one i quickly got back ache, and the dealer didnt have a clue which suspension it had, or if it had run flats etc.
But i worry about Mini's future, no more manuals. EV only 5 years before the most private buyers will want (have to have) an EV across Europe and the US.......
Actually the first Mini estate was introduced much earlier in 1960 as the Countryman/Traveller it was a smart little car that featured the timber framing of the Minor estate, the later Mini Countryman introduced the later Clubman front with vinyl stripes instead.
The 2007 Clubman might have had the "club door" on the wrong side for RHD markets, but was an interesting and unique vehicle, whereas the most recent Clubman was just another estate.
I agree that the 2007 Clubman was a much more interesting vehicle than the current one, and far more appropriate for the MINI range.
I've never really got this thing about the "club door" being on the wrong side for RHD markets, though. These days people aren't remotely bothered about parking in the direction of the traffic, you see them all the time pulling across oncoming vehicles to park, and regularly, when they have done so, letting their kids get out into the road whilst the driver neatly alights onto the pavement. Clubman owners will tell you how handy it is for the driver to open that door to get items placed on the back seat, too.