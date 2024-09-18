MG sibling brand Maxus has revealed a four-wheel-drive electric pick-up truck – the first of its kind available in the UK.

Named the eTerron 9, it succeeds the Maxus T90EV, which was the UK's first electric pick-up but rear-driven only.

It's slightly larger than the Ford Ranger, having been designed for maximal load space, with its rear bed measuring 2.4m long.

The rear bulkhead of the cab can be dropped to allow for especially long loads, plus there's a 236-litre compartment under the bonnet for stowing small items, such as soft bags.

However, the eTerron 9’s payload capacity is 620kg – well short of the tonne required to qualify for the lower commercial vehicle tax rates that have helped to popularise the likes of the Ranger and Toyota Hilux in the UK.

Towing capacity is pegged at a competitive 3500kg.

The eTerron 9 has a 102kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which yields a range of up to 267 miles. It can be charged at up to 115kW, so a 20-80% top-up should take 40 minutes, and has vehicle-to-load functionality, meaning it can supply power to external devices.

Drive is supplied by two permanent magnet synchronous motors (one per axle), which together produce 435bhp.

The truck's air suspension system automatically adjusts its ride height according to speed, boosting range on fast A-roads and motorways.

This functionality can also be used to drop the cargo bay by 60mm when stationary, making it easier to load and unload heavy items.

Maxus will begin taking UK customer orders for the eTerron 9 in October, before deliveries commence in January 2025.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but it's likely to be positioned above the T90EV, which costs from £49,950 before VAT.