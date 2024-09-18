BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MG sibling brand unveils UK's first four-wheel-drive electric pick-up
UP NEXT
Electric Mini John Cooper Works gets 255bhp motor, sportier styling

MG sibling brand unveils UK's first four-wheel-drive electric pick-up

New Maxus eTerron 9 gets 435bhp from dual motors and 267 miles of range from 102kWh battery; will beat key rivals to market
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
18 September 2024

MG sibling brand Maxus has revealed a four-wheel-drive electric pick-up truck – the first of its kind available in the UK.

Named the eTerron 9, it succeeds the Maxus T90EV, which was the UK's first electric pick-up but rear-driven only.

It's slightly larger than the Ford Ranger, having been designed for maximal load space, with its rear bed measuring 2.4m long.

Related articles

The rear bulkhead of the cab can be dropped to allow for especially long loads, plus there's a 236-litre compartment under the bonnet for stowing small items, such as soft bags.

However, the eTerron 9’s payload capacity is 620kg – well short of the tonne required to qualify for the lower commercial vehicle tax rates that have helped to popularise the likes of the Ranger and Toyota Hilux in the UK. 

Towing capacity is pegged at a competitive 3500kg.

The eTerron 9 has a 102kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which yields a range of up to 267 miles. It can be charged at up to 115kW, so a 20-80% top-up should take 40 minutes, and has vehicle-to-load functionality, meaning it can supply power to external devices.

Drive is supplied by two permanent magnet synchronous motors (one per axle), which together produce 435bhp.

The truck's air suspension system automatically adjusts its ride height according to speed, boosting range on fast A-roads and motorways.

This functionality can also be used to drop the cargo bay by 60mm when stationary, making it easier to load and unload heavy items.

Maxus will begin taking UK customer orders for the eTerron 9 in October, before deliveries commence in January 2025. 

Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but it's likely to be positioned above the T90EV, which costs from £49,950 before VAT.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Renault Megane front three quarter lead
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
8
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
Mika Meon review 2024 01 powerslide
Mika Meon
Mika Meon
Polestar 3 LRDM front tracking
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Nissan Qashqai road test review hero front
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
9
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
Audi E Tron GT review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi E-tron GT
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
T90 EV 3

Maxus T90 EV

MG’s commercial sibling brand is the first to offer an electric pick-up truck in the UK

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
ianp55 18 September 2024

So at least £60k OTR quite a large amount for a pickup

Latest Reviews

Renault Megane front three quarter lead
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
8
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
Mika Meon review 2024 01 powerslide
Mika Meon
Mika Meon
Polestar 3 LRDM front tracking
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Nissan Qashqai road test review hero front
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
9
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
Audi E Tron GT review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi E-tron GT
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews