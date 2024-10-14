BACK TO ALL NEWS
MG S5 EV will arrive in spring as ZS EV replacement

New crossover – being detailed in full tomorrow – is based on same platform as MG 4 electric hatchback

News
Charlie Martin AutocarWill Rimell Autocar
1 min read
3 March 2025

The new MG S5 EV, the replacement for the MG ZS EV, will arrive in the spring, MG Motor UK has confirmed.

The new electric crossover has already been revealed in the brand’s home market of China, where it's badged ES5. 

It's based on the same SAIC platform as the MG 4 EV hatchback, named MSP, which makes it slightly longer (at 4480mm) and wider (1850mm) than the ZS EV.

Full details on its European specifications will be released in the coming weeks.

The Chinese-market ES5 is powered by the same 168bhp motor as the 4 EV. As with that car, 201bhp Long Range and 241bhp Extended Range versions are also expected to be offered here.

Three new CATL lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery packs are offered. These offer 264, 320 and 326 miles of range on China’s generous CLTC test cycle.

Inside, there's a 10.25in instrument display and a 15.6in infotainment touchscreen.

The cabin is an evolution of the ZS EV's, with a greater number of premium materials used that, according to MG, will “raise the standards in the SUV segment”.

The company claims a boot capacity of 462 litres.

The S5 EV is expected to be priced below £30,000 in the UK. For reference, the 4 EV starts at £26,995 and the current ZS EV at £30,495.

