MG launches tiny urban EV with 142-mile range

MG plans to capture a slice of the electric microcar market with the Comet, an entry-level four-seater aimed at Generation Z.

Priced from ₹798,000 (£7800) in India, the Comet is 2974mm long, 1505mm wide and 1640mm tall, making it slightly larger than the Citroën Ami (2410mm, 1390mm, 1520mm) and significantly smaller than the MG 3 (4055mm, 1729mm, 1590mm).

It's powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor delivering 41bhp and 110lb ft of torque through the rear wheels. Performance statistics are yet to be officially detailed.

The Comet’s short wheelbase of 2010mm means its turning circle is very tight, at 4.2m. For reference, the LEVC TX (better known as London’s black cab) needs 7.62m.

A prismatic 17.3kWh lithium ion battery gives the Comet range of 143 miles (230km) according to the MIDC test cycle and can be recharged at up to 3.3kW.

DC fast charging isn't supported, reportedly because of the cost this would add, meaning a 0-100% recharge takes around seven hours.

The interior is somewhat less spartan, featuring 10.25in displays for infotainment and instrumentation with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring.

Safety features include anti-lock brakes, a reversing camera, parking sensors, dual front airbags and Isofix childseat mounts.

Indian order books are set to open in the coming months. The Comet isn't expected to go on sale in the UK, given its limited suite of safety equipment – especially apparent when compared with the European Union’s GSR2 safety regulations.

It's available in just one trim level, but a range of optional exterior sticker packs are available, including four 'Lit' varieties.

The Comet is also sold in China as the Wuling Air EV and in Egypt as the Chevrolet Spark EV.