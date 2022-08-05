MG 4 EV priced from £25,995 with up to 281 miles of range

MG has revealed pricing and specification information for the new MG 4 electric family hatchback ahead of its launch next month.

The Volkswagen ID 3 rival will be available with either a 51kWh or 64kWh battery.

Priced from £25,995, it offers two specification levels: SE and Trophy.

The entry-level SE car uses the smaller battery for up to 218 miles of range. It comes with automatic LED headlights, climate control, 17in alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control and rear parking sensors as standard, as well as MG’s Pilot Safety system.

All cars feature a 10.25in infotainment screen and a 7.0in driver's display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

SE cars can also be fitted with the long-range battery, which raises the list price to £28,495 and boosts range to 281 miles.

Long-range cars gain an active grille shutter system that MG says improves airflow and boosts aerodynamic efficiency by up to 30% and therefore range by 10%.

The range-topping Trophy car starts at £31,495 and is fitted with the larger 64kWh battery for a range of 270 miles.

It comes with improved safety equipment, including blindspot detection, traffic alerts and lane-changing assistance. Other kit includes rear privacy glass, a rear spoiler, a two-tone roof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, wireless phone charging, sat-nav, keyless entry and a 360deg camera.

“Our first all-electric hatchback will offer unrivalled interior space and practicality, with a level of equipment usually expected from premium and performance EV manufacturers,” said Guy Pigounakis, MG’s commercial director.

“We believe our new MG 4 EV will be an enticing proposition for customers seeking an affordable electric car without compromise.

"The potential of the innovative Modular Scalable Platform is considerable and is set to deliver some exciting new MGs over the coming years.”

The 4 will offer six colour options at launch: Arctic White, Holborn Blue, Black Pearl, Camden Grey, Volcano Orange (pictured) and Dynamic Red.

No performance figures have been officially revealed yet.

Every 4 will be sold with a seven-year warranty as standard.