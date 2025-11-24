Mercedes-Benz has ramped up testing of its incoming junior G-Class ahead of its arrival next year – and these new pictures give the most revealing look yet at the brand’s new entry 4x4.

Known as ‘Little G’ internally at Mercedes, the SUV will be the new entry point into a wider G-Class range being created in a similar vein to JLR's Range Rover and Defender brands.

Sitting on a bespoke platform, it will be sold with a choice of electric and combustion powertrains. It will face off against rival Land Rover’s incoming 'Defender Sport', which has also been conceived as a new entry-level SUV and is set to arrive at around the same time – albeit with an EV powertrain only.

The Little G was first spotted at the end of last year, but these new images of it winter testing near the Arctic Circle are the best look we’ve had of it to date.

While previous pictures confirmed that the model would be much shorter in height than the near-2m tall current G-Class – it was pictured being towered over by a 1718mm-tall EQS SUV – these new images give a better glimpse at the car’s details.

For example, the test mule – which is an EV, marked out by the big floor battery casing evident at the rear – confirms that the production car will follow a similar blocky aesthetic to the existing flagship models, complete with classic tri-window design and fixed spare wheel case, which in the EV, like the EQ G-Class, will hold the charging cable.

However, compared with the larger combustion and electric G-Class variants, it features a new lighting signature, which appears to be a half- rather than a full-circle in shape, no doubt to differentiate it on the road.