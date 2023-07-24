BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes CLA concept to bring new look and 466-mile range
Electric Mini Cooper reborn with radical interior and 250-mile range

Mercedes CLA concept to bring new look and 466-mile range

‘Electric hypermiler’ previewing new entry-level fastback will draw on learnings from wind-cheating EQXX
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 September 2023

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will unveil a new concept car previewing the electric successor to the CLA at the upcoming Munich motor show.

Based on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), the Mercedes‑Benz Concept CLA Class uses a powertrain derived from last year's ultra-long-range Vision EQXX concept.

With a large battery – expected to measure roughly 90kWh in usable capacity – and aerodynamic developments, the set-up is claimed to yield a range of 466 miles and an impressive efficiency figure of 5.2 miles per kWh.

A new preview image released by Mercedes also reveals that the new CLA will wear a front end distinct from any seen on its vehicles so far. The famed three-pointed-star logo informs the shape of the headlights and features prominently at the centre of the large front grille.

A side-profile image previously shown by the firm previewed the car’s swooping fastback silhouette, with an LED light band wrapping around the front and rear haunches.

Dubbed a “one-litre car” for the electric age by Mercedes (in reference to ICE cars that use fewer than one litre of fuel per 100km of travel, translating to 282.5mpg), the CLA will be the first in the brand’s new line-up of Entry Luxury models.

Side silhouette teaser image of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class

“The Concept CLA Class is the forerunner for an entirely new portfolio of electric-first vehicles that will serve as the gateway into the world of Mercedes‑Benz,” chairman Ola Källenius said in a statement.

The German brand has committed to offering an EV in every market segment by 2025, and at Munich the CLA will join the Vision EQXX and Vision One-Eleven concepts, which were also designed to preview future technologies.

As it pivots to offering a greater proportion of electric models, Mercedes will simplify its line-up, reducing the number of compact models from seven to four and eventually axing the ICE A-Class hatchback.

“We will massively elevate our offering in this segment, developed from scratch on our new dedicated MMA platform,” added Källenius. “All of these models are designed to fulfil one mission: redefining every aspect of what customers can expect in this format.”

Additional reporting by Jonathan Bryce

