Mercedes-Benz T-Class MPV European pricing revealed

European pricing has been revealed for the Mercedes-Benz T-Class, with the new compact van-cum-MPV starting at the equivalent of £24,565 in Germany.

The base model of the Mercedes-Benz Citan-based people carrier starts at €29,314, which translates to just over £24,000 in the UK. This puts it on par with the MPV variant of the Volkswagen Caddy, its main rival.

An upgraded Style trim level starts at the equivalent of £26,444, adding seats finished in Mercedes’ Artico synthetic leather, chrome interior detailing, ambient lighting and fold-away table for rear passengers. On the outside, the trim level adds 16in five-spoke wheels and tinted rear windows.

The top-spec Progressive trim level will set you back the equivalent of £27,609, providing Artico seats, matt-silver interior detailing and electric windows in the rear doors. The package also includes 16in 10-spoke alloy wheels, LED High Performance headlamps as well as partially LED rear lights.

A number of equipment packages are also available. The Technology Pack introduces wireless charging, keyless go and upgraded lights for the equivalent of £1305, while the Winter Pack includes a heated steering wheel, a heated windscreen and heated seats for the equivalent of £556.

The Navigation Pack is priced at the equivalent of £648 and includes the MBUX infotainment system, the "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant and ambient lighting, while the Mirror Package adds folding mirrors and an automatically dimming rear-view mirror.

UK pricing is yet to be revealed, with order books due to open in late August.

Sister model to the Renault Kangoo, alongside which it was developed and is produced at Renault’s Maubeuge plant in northern France, the T-Class is set to go on sale in the UK later this year in standard-wheelbase guise with a five-seat layout and a limited range of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

A larger and roomier longer-wheelbase version offering up to seven seats is planned to join the line-up in 2023.

The Volkswagen Caddy rival also forms the basis of Mercedes' upcoming EQT – an electric version of the T-Class set to adopt the same driveline as the latest Renault Kangoo ZE.

“We're extending our portfolio with a small van,” says Mathias Geisen, head of Mercedes‑Benz Vans. "The T-Class is for everyone who needs plenty of space, from active families to sports enthusiasts.”