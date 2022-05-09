BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-AMG to show concept for first bespoke sports EV
UP NEXT
Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 EVs: crucial sports SUVs land in 2023

Mercedes-AMG to show concept for first bespoke sports EV

Performance division will next week show an EV concept that will evolve into a production car for 2025
Jim Holder
News
2 mins read
9 May 2022

An electric Mercedes-AMG concept car is set to be revealed next week, giving clues to a production model set to launch in 2025.

The revelation, made by Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car Summit, was made as he outlined Mercedes’ plans to develop only electric car platforms from 2025 and to offer only electric cars for sale so long as market conditions allow.

“Next week, we will show what we think the electric performance world will look like when it's made by AMG,” said llenius.

Related articles

"That’s hot off the press for you today, so stay tuned for some announcements that we will make next week. We will give you a glimpse of AMG performance as all-electric.”

No technical details of the model were revealed beyond it having “a fully dedicated electric architecture from the ground up”, but the intimation was that the car will act as a halo for the performance brand’s electric future.

Last year, Mercedes announced that it will launch three electric-only platforms in 2025 as it seeks to “go all-in” on electric. llenius today described it as a key move “to make the electric market, not to wait for it to come”.

Mercedes estimates that its investments into EVs between 2022 and 2030 will amount to more than €40 billion (£34bn).

Last year, the firm’s COO and R&D boss, Markus Schäfer, confirmed that AMG variants of all EQ models will be developed.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Mercedes AMG GT63s e 2022 review tracking front

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4dr Coupe

Performance hits new heights, with more drama coming at no significant loss to handling prowess or comfort

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives