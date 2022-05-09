Mercedes-AMG to show concept for first bespoke sports EV

An electric Mercedes-AMG concept car is set to be revealed next week, giving clues to a production model set to launch in 2025.

The revelation, made by Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car Summit, was made as he outlined Mercedes’ plans to develop only electric car platforms from 2025 and to offer only electric cars for sale so long as market conditions allow.

“Next week, we will show what we think the electric performance world will look like when it's made by AMG,” said Källenius.

"That’s hot off the press for you today, so stay tuned for some announcements that we will make next week. We will give you a glimpse of AMG performance as all-electric.”

No technical details of the model were revealed beyond it having “a fully dedicated electric architecture from the ground up”, but the intimation was that the car will act as a halo for the performance brand’s electric future.

Last year, Mercedes announced that it will launch three electric-only platforms in 2025 as it seeks to “go all-in” on electric. Källenius today described it as a key move “to make the electric market, not to wait for it to come”.

Mercedes estimates that its investments into EVs between 2022 and 2030 will amount to more than €40 billion (£34bn).

Last year, the firm’s COO and R&D boss, Markus Schäfer, confirmed that AMG variants of all EQ models will be developed.