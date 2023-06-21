McMurtry Speirling Pure goes on sale with 1000bhp for £820,000

The Goodwood-record-breaking McMurtry Spéirling electric fan car will in 2025 spawn a 1000bhp single-seater available to the public – for £820,000 (plus local taxes).
The new Spéirling Pure is nearly identical to the record-breaking prototype EV – complete with its unique underbody fan, which sucks it to the road at the press of a button – but is claimed to be yet faster.
New for this model – and key to that claim – is an update to the fan system. A 15% increase in efficiency results in more than the 2000kg of on-demand downforce that the prototype produced.
Combined with a more efficient e-axle that gives the rear wheels 1000bhp, plus a kerb weight of less than 1000kg, this means the car can do 0-62mph in 1.5sec and continue to a top speed of 190mph.
Power is drawn from a cockpit-wrapping 60kWh battery, which is 15% lighter than the previous car’s – showing that electric performance cars needn't be heavy, according to McMurtry.
The Spéirling Pure also gets a number of weight-saving changes, from an updated skirt design and new electrical architecture (cutting the amount of wiring by a third) to a lightened power steering unit and a revised carbonfibre monocoque.
However, it will be limited to track use (unlike another variant that's suggested to also be in the works). As such, it has been designed with a focus on multi-lap runs on full circuits with rapid-charging turnarounds.
As a baseline, the car is capable of completing 10 laps of Silverstone’s 3.7-mile circuit at lap record pace, then rapid-charging in 20 minutes to run again. Key to this is the Molicel battery pack's improved thermal management.
The car has potential to go even faster for a shorter qualifying simulation, said McMurtry.
Despite being just 3.45m in length, the tight-fitting single-seater comes fitted with adjustable pedals and steering wheel to accommodate drivers up to 6ft 7in tall and as heavy as 23 stone.
Join the debate
Add your comment
"the infamous Brabham BT46 Formula 1". Why infamous? it was a brilliant legitimate design. It was voluntarily withdrawn because it was too good.
This design is a tribute of Sir McMurthy to Sir Murray