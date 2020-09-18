McLaren Senna GTR LM celebrates firm's historic Le Mans win

McLaren’s MSO bespoke division has unwrapped five customer-commissioned special editions of the track-only Senna GTR hypercar to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the firm’s historic victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Called Senna GTR LM in reference to the F1 GTR LM that took the first, second, fourth, fifth and 13th positions at La Sarthe in 1995, each wears a unique retro-inspired livery modelled on the race cars themselves.

McLaren says each car took at least 800 hours to handpaint, after special permission from brands including Gulf, Harrods and Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) to recreate the sponsorship logos worn by the original F1s. The only piece of vinyl applied to the cars is a faithfully recreated scrutineering sticker on the roof.

Inside, a build plaque bears the chassis number of each car’s Le Mans ‘twin’, and an etched dedication shows the date of the 1995 race, as well as the names of the three drivers who raced each car and the positions in which they finished.

Further bespoke F1-inspired touches include a specially designed exhaust outlet, bespoke five-spoke wheels from OZ Racing and gold brake calipers and suspension wishbones. Inside, the Senna GTR LM receives a racing steering wheel, gold shift paddles and control buttons, leather door pull straps and embroidered headrests.

The special editions also receive mechanical upgrades over the track-only Senna GTR on which they are based, including lightweight valve spring retainers, a revised torque curve that delivers more torque at lower revs and ups the rev limit from 8250rpm to 9000rpm and electronic tweaks that bring power output up from 814bhp to 833bhp.

The race-winning F1, driven by Yannick Dalmas, Masanori Sekiya and JJ Lehto, is commemorated with the Senna GTR LM 825/1, which wears a charcoal grey livery and the name of Japanese sponsor Ueno Clinic. It also features unique driving lights inspired by those fitted to the racer.

The strikingly finished green and yellow Senna GTR LM is painted to match the third-place F1, known as ‘the Harrods car’, while the iconic Gulf livery on car number 825/2 is a faithful recreation of the car that came home in fourth.

The fifth-place and 13th-place cars are remembered as part of the collection, too, with recreations of their respective Elf and Cesar Baldaccini-designed liveries.

Prices are unconfirmed, but each of the Senna GTR LMs can be expected to have cost its owner a good deal more than the standard GTR’s £1.1 million price. Owners will have the opportunity to drive their car around the Le Mans circuit on the day of the 24-hour race in 2021.

