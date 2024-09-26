BACK TO ALL NEWS
McLaren F1, P1 successor to be revealed on 6 October

"The next benchmark" is set to stick with hybrid power and is just days away
Charlie Martin Autocar
26 September 2024

McLaren will reveal the next instalment in its Ultimate Series of hypercars on 6 October, just over a decade after the P1 arrived as the successor to the 240mph F1

A video published by the company features those two hallowed hypercars and reveals that “the next benchmark” is inbound.

The new car is anticipated to take advantage of the developments made with electrification since the P1 was launched 12 years ago. McLaren has said on numerous occasions that there would need to be a generational change in technologies to justify a new ‘1’ car.

With a pure-electric McLaren supercar understood to still be some years off, this next ‘1’ hypercar is set to stick with a high-output hybrid powertrain that will no doubt comfortably outpace the 903bhp P1.

McLaren chief Michael Leiters last year told Autocar that the company was “not sure” on electric supercars yet because of their weight at present.

“We don’t want to make a car that is 2000kg and 2000hp – anybody can do that,” said Leiters. “We want to make a car that is comparable to the 750 weight-wise.”

Such a car will be possible “maybe at the end of the decade”, he added.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Peter Cavellini 26 September 2024

So much flannel?, there are other factors in this statement that suggest financially McLaren aren't in th3 position to fund the car just now.

