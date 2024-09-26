BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: McLaren confirms W1 name for F1, P1 successor
UP NEXT
Kia EV4 hatchback due 2026 as Ford Explorer rival

McLaren confirms W1 name for F1, P1 successor

"The next benchmark" is set to stick with hybrid power and will be revealed on 6 October
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
27 September 2024

McLaren has confirmed that the follow-up to the P1 and F1 will be called the W1.

The company said the name "celebrates [its] world championship mindset", with the new car due to be revealed on 6 October – 50 years since McLaren won its first constructors' title in Formula 1.

The W1 comes just over a decade after the P1 arrived as the successor to the 240mph F1

Related articles

A video recently published by the company features those two hallowed hypercars and refers to the W1 as "the next benchmark".

It is anticipated to take advantage of the developments made with electrification since the P1 was launched 12 years ago.

McLaren has said on numerous occasions that there would need to be a generational change in technologies to justify a new ‘1’ car.

With a pure-electric McLaren supercar understood to still be some years off, this next ‘1’ hypercar is set to stick with a high-output hybrid powertrain that will no doubt comfortably outpace the 903bhp P1.

McLaren chief Michael Leiters last year told Autocar that the company was “not sure” on electric supercars yet because of their weight at present.

“We don’t want to make a car that is 2000kg and 2000hp – anybody can do that,” said Leiters. “We want to make a car that is comparable to the 750 weight-wise.”

Such a car will be possible “maybe at the end of the decade”, he added.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024 review lead cornering
Hyundai Ioniq 5
8
Hyundai Ioniq 5
01 BMW Z4 manual 2024 review front driving
BMW Z4
8
BMW Z4
Jaguar XF front three quarter lead
Jaguar XF
8
Jaguar XF
Mazda CX 80 2024 review 20240921 0296
Mazda CX-80
Mazda CX-80
A9 05036
Leapmotor T03
Leapmotor T03

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
McLaren P1

Used McLaren P1 2014-2015 review

With hybrid hypercars from Porsche and Ferrari on the horizon, the stakes couldn't be higher - so has the P1 risen to the challenge?

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used McLaren P1 2014-2015 cars for sale

McLaren P1 3.8T V8 4.7kWh SSG Euro 6 2dr
2015
£1,800,000
28miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
McLaren P1 3.8T V8 4.7kWh SSG Euro 5 2dr
2014
£1,150,000
8,900miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 4 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
soldi 27 September 2024

The McLaren 'Womens Institute'  - wtf?

Symanski 27 September 2024

W1 - Because they got Williams to design it for them?

 

:-)

 

Cobnapint 26 September 2024
I'm trying to be bothered, but nothings happening.

Latest Reviews

01 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024 review lead cornering
Hyundai Ioniq 5
8
Hyundai Ioniq 5
01 BMW Z4 manual 2024 review front driving
BMW Z4
8
BMW Z4
Jaguar XF front three quarter lead
Jaguar XF
8
Jaguar XF
Mazda CX 80 2024 review 20240921 0296
Mazda CX-80
Mazda CX-80
A9 05036
Leapmotor T03
Leapmotor T03

View all car reviews