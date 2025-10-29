Mazda has revealed a compact electric hatchback which could preview a successor to the 2 supermini.

Unveiled at the Tokyo motor show, the Vision X-Compact measures 3.8m long, 1.8m wide and 1.5m tall, making it slightly smaller than the old Mazda 2, which bowed out earlier this year, leaving just the Toyota Yaris-based 2 Hybrid on sale.

Mazda has not confirmed plans to put the five-door Vision X Compact into production, and nor has it revealed any more details of the show car, but said it "represents Mazda's vision for the future of smart mobility".

The company describes the concept as a design study, and purely conceptual for now. But – as well as potentially previewing a production car – the concept's focus is primarily on showcasing how Mazda can use "empathetic AI" and "a human sensory digital model" to "deepen the bond between people and cars".

It will, the company said, be able to engage in "natural conversation" with the driver and passengers, as well as suggesting destinations to "help expand the driver's world".

Mazda says its vision for the future is based around the notion that "vehicles and people form an emotional connection, much like a friend".

While the exterior styling is heavily based on Mazda's 'Kodo' design language, and clearly related to its current production cars, the interior is a radical departure from the firm's current cabins.

It has a classic-style three-spoke steering wheel, a simple digital driver display and a physical drive selector that looks like a manual gearstick. The dashboard is otherwise completely unadorned - going without a touchscreen or even any upholstery.

Instead of an infotainment screen, Mazda has equipped the concept with a smartphone mount next to the steering wheel - hinting at how the firm could de-content cars in the future to bring the price point down.

The company has not even said whether the Vision X-Compact is hypothetically powered by an electric or combustion-based powertrain. The previous 2 used a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the 2 Hybrid uses the same full-hybrid system as the Yaris it's based on.

The company has only recently launched its second electric vehicle in Europe - the new 6E saloon, which is based on a China-market model from its joint venture partner in the region, Dongfeng.