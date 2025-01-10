The replacement for the Mazda 6 will enter UK showrooms this summer as a sleek, rear-wheel-drive, electric fastback to rival the Tesla Model 3, priced from £38,995.

Named the Mazda 6e, it will be offered in the UK with two trim levels but just one powertrain, unlike in the Chinese and European markets.

British buyers will be able to spec the 6e only in the highest Takumi or Takumi Plus guises. They both draw electricity from a 78kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, which helps achieve a range of 348 miles in its most efficient form. Power is delivered by a 255bhp rear-mounted motor that will push the EV to 62mph in a steady 7.6sec.

In Europe, the 6e is offered with two powertrains: the entry-level model packs 241bhp and a 68.8kWh LFP battery and offers 300 miles of range and a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.8sec. The range-topper gets 254bhp and an 80kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) pack, giving it 345 miles and 0-62mph in 7.6sec.

Mazda said it's offering a different set-up in the UK because this “combines the best of both in terms of range, performance and charging times”.

The UK-market model can charge from 10-80% in 24 minutes, thanks to a top-end 195kW DC rapid-charging speed.

Kit as standard includes a heat pump, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display, a powered tailgate and electronically adjustable front seats.

Takumi Plus trim adds nappa leather, a panoramic glass roof and titanium detailing.

Revealed at the start of 2025, the 6e joins the larger and technically related CX-6e SUV in ushering in the next evolution of Mazda’s Kodo design language, with a low roofline, frameless doors and LED lights encircling the front grille.

The lights, described as ‘wings’ by Mazda, ‘flutter’ to indicate how full the battery is during a charging session.

The 6e also features an active rear spoiler and rides on 19in alloy wheels.

Inside, it does away with physical buttons, relegating most functions to a centrally mounted 14.6in infotainment touchscreen – a dramatic departure from preceding Mazda interiors.

This approach reflects the 6e’s provenance: it was originally developed with Mazda’s Chinese joint-venture partner, Changan, specifically to meet the tastes of buyers in China, where it’s sold as the EZ-6.