Mazda 6 returns as Model 3 rival with 348 miles from £38,995

Sleek new EV is arriving in the UK this summer – but only with the option of two trims and one powertrain

News
Will Rimell Charlie Martin
2 mins read
10 February 2026

The replacement for the Mazda 6 will enter UK showrooms this summer as a sleek, rear-wheel-drive, electric fastback to rival the Tesla Model 3, priced from £38,995.

Named the Mazda 6e, it will be offered in the UK with two trim levels but just one powertrain, unlike in the Chinese and European markets.

British buyers will be able to spec the 6e only in the highest Takumi or Takumi Plus guises. They both draw electricity from a 78kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, which helps achieve a range of 348 miles in its most efficient form. Power is delivered by a 255bhp rear-mounted motor that will push the EV to 62mph in a steady 7.6sec.

In Europe, the 6e is offered with two powertrains: the entry-level model packs 241bhp and a 68.8kWh LFP battery and offers 300 miles of range and a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.8sec. The range-topper gets 254bhp and an 80kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) pack, giving it 345 miles and 0-62mph in 7.6sec.

Mazda said it's offering a different set-up in the UK because this “combines the best of both in terms of range, performance and charging times”.

The UK-market model can charge from 10-80% in 24 minutes, thanks to a top-end 195kW DC rapid-charging speed.

Kit as standard includes a heat pump, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display, a powered tailgate and electronically adjustable front seats.

Takumi Plus trim adds nappa leather, a panoramic glass roof and titanium detailing.

Revealed at the start of 2025, the 6e joins the larger and technically related CX-6e SUV in ushering in the next evolution of Mazda’s Kodo design language, with a low roofline, frameless doors and LED lights encircling the front grille.

The lights, described as ‘wings’ by Mazda, ‘flutter’ to indicate how full the battery is during a charging session.

The 6e also features an active rear spoiler and rides on 19in alloy wheels.

Inside, it does away with physical buttons, relegating most functions to a centrally mounted 14.6in infotainment touchscreen – a dramatic departure from preceding Mazda interiors.

This approach reflects the 6e’s provenance: it was originally developed with Mazda’s Chinese joint-venture partner, Changan, specifically to meet the tastes of buyers in China, where it’s sold as the EZ-6.

Latest Reviews

01 MG Motor MG4 EV Long Range RT 2023 lead driving
MG 4 EV
8
MG 4 EV
MG4 Urban review 001
MG 4 EV Urban
MG 4 EV Urban
Skoda Epiq proto drive front three quarter
Skoda Epiq
Skoda Epiq
01 Smart #5 Premium 2026 Autocar road test review lead cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5
Kia PV5 review 2026 001
Kia PV5
8
Kia PV5

Car review
Mazda 6

Used Mazda 6 2013-2023 review

The Mazda 6 is a Ford Mondeo rival with rakish styling and lightweight, low-emissions tech

However, the steering, suspension and braking have subsequently been “carefully calibrated” by Mazda Research Europe in Germany to match European and British drivers’ preferences.

There’s seating for five and cargo space is rated at 400 litres in total, split between 330 litres in the boot and 70 litres under the bonnet.

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

he zidong 10 February 2026

xxxx 10 February 2026

Well maybe they're listening as they've increased the charging speed to 195kw DC, but surley it's not 5 metres long as others as suggested.  The bling remains as does touch screens, just when others are turning their backs on buttonless interiors.

On the plus side it's sub £39k, although if it is truely 5 metres long it's just too big for most.

catnip 12 January 2025

Too much unnecessary bling, and an ergonomically compromised interior. Not the Mazda we know and love.

