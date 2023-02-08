Mazda 2 gains design refresh and sporty specification for 2023

The Mazda 2 supermini has been given a significant styling overhaul both inside and out, along with new paint colours.

Due on sale in late spring, the updated 2 features wireless Apple CarPlay, climate control and cruise control as standard.

Priced from £17,750, it significantly undercuts the £20,340 Peugeot 208 and £22,110 Toyota Yaris.

Standout changes include a new front grille that cuts into the headlights, updated wing surrounds and a lower, sportier bumper. Colour accent tabs now appear around the car, too.

The engine line-up remains the same as the existing car: 73bhp, 88bhp and 113bhp versions of a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine.

Mazda's e-Skyactiv-G mild-hybrid system features on cars specified with the six-speed manual gearbox but not on those with the six-speed automatic.

Mazda has also updated the 2's trim hierarchy, which now comprises Centre Line, Homura, Exclusive Line and Homura Aka. All gain bespoke design features, most prominently on the grille.

Centre Line and Exclusive Line cars feature a colour panel across the lower part of the grille, yellow accent tabs on the grille and the rear bumper and gloss black wing-mirror surrounds, which Mazda says gives customers an increased number of colour combinations.

Centre Line gets you a 15in alloy wheels, while Exclusive Line comes with a more eye-catching 16in set.

Inside, Centre Line and Exclusive Line cars feature a new decorative dashboard panel, which is coloured mint, white or black, depending on the exterior paint colour.