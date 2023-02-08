BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mazda 2 gains design refresh and sporty specification for 2023

Priced from £17,750, the supermini receives new front grille, updated wing surrounds and sporty-looking option
News
2 mins read
8 February 2023

The Mazda 2 supermini has been given a significant styling overhaul both inside and out, along with new paint colours. 

Due on sale in late spring, the updated 2 features wireless Apple CarPlay, climate control and cruise control as standard.

Priced from £17,750, it significantly undercuts the £20,340 Peugeot 208 and £22,110 Toyota Yaris

Standout changes include a new front grille that cuts into the headlights, updated wing surrounds and a lower, sportier bumper. Colour accent tabs now appear around the car, too.

The engine line-up remains the same as the existing car: 73bhp, 88bhp and 113bhp versions of a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine.

Mazda's e-Skyactiv-G mild-hybrid system features on cars specified with the six-speed manual gearbox but not on those with the six-speed automatic.

Mazda has also updated the 2's trim hierarchy, which now comprises Centre Line, Homura, Exclusive Line and Homura Aka. All gain bespoke design features, most prominently on the grille. 

Centre Line and Exclusive Line cars feature a colour panel across the lower part of the grille, yellow accent tabs on the grille and the rear bumper and gloss black wing-mirror surrounds, which Mazda says gives customers an increased number of colour combinations. 

Centre Line gets you a 15in alloy wheels, while Exclusive Line comes with a more eye-catching 16in set. 

Inside, Centre Line and Exclusive Line cars feature a new decorative dashboard panel, which is coloured mint, white or black, depending on the exterior paint colour.

 

Homura and Homura Aka cars represent the sportier options in the 2 range.

Homura cars get a sleeker bumper design, a black honeycomb grille with a red accent tab, black 16in alloy wheels and a black shark-fin roof antenna. 

Homura Aka cars add special black and silver metallic alloy wheels and a gloss black roof.

Both are equipped with black cloth seats with red trim, as well as a black gloss dashboard panel and red air vents. 

Homura Aka adds partial leather trim to the seats, more soft-touch materials throughout the cabin and a heated leather steering wheel.

xxxx 8 February 2023

I suppose if you don't care what your car looks like it's ok for a 1990's styling excercise. Cheap if not much else

Peter Cavellini 8 February 2023

It looks nice inside and out, but the rear seats look cramped, headroom looks tight too, if I was being picky (me?) I'd say it's a bit Fiesta looking, previously my Wife and I looked at the Mazda2 but chose the Seat Ibiza Fr because it was a better drive.

Saucerer 8 February 2023

I thought this version of the Mazda 2 was discontinued, replaced by what is just a rebadged Toyota Yaris??

