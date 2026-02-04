BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Driven: The £135k Ford Mustang with an 800hp punch
UP NEXT
Audi to revive A2 name for segment-bending electric hatchback

Driven: The £135k Ford Mustang with an 800hp punch

London Mustang modder gives Dark Horse 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger and lots of blue Alcantara

Illya Verpraet
News
4 mins read
4 February 2026

In the modern context, you probably wouldn’t describe the Ford Mustang as ‘sanitised’.

Roaring naturally aspirated V8, manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive: as mass-produced cars go, this is about as old-school as it gets.

But the latest versions actually handle and, while certainly not underpowered, they’re not stupidly overpowered either. Which is all good for gathering stars in an Autocar road test, but some people are after something that’s a bit mad; something that might not be objectively better but will blow the cobwebs out. Eight hundred or so horsepower ought to do it.

London-based dealer, importer and modifier Clive Sutton has been fiddling with Mustangs for years and giving them absurd amounts of power, and so it has with the latest Mustang Dark Horse.

The headline mod is the addition of a 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger. If that figure doesn’t mean a great deal to you, consider that the ones on hot Jaguars tended to be less than 2.0 litres.

This is actually an official Ford Performance kit, so it comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Clive Sutton also adds a Borla exhaust system, a short shifter for the manual gearbox, a set of lowering springs and wider wheels and tyres. There are a bunch of cosmetic changes as well, including carbonfibre splitters, a big wing and Mustang GTD-inspired front wings.

It’s not a subtle car, this, and while it’s not to my personal taste, it’s quite well done.

Even less subtle is the interior retrim. No Smurfs were harmed in the making of it, I’m assured, and the blue Alcantara does liven up the Mustang’s cabin, which can be quite dark in standard form. The lurid colour will be divisive, but the quality is spot on.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari 849 Testarossa review 2026 001
Ferrari 849 Testarossa
Ferrari 849 Testarossa
VW Golf GTI Edition 50 review 2026 029
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
Toyota Aygo X GR RT 2025 ME 8
Toyota Aygo X
7
Toyota Aygo X
KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Ford Mustang review 2025 01

Ford Mustang

Latest and most tech-rich Mustang to date remains one of the cheapest ways to get a V8 coupé

Read our review
Back to top

Of course, you can have as many or as few of these modifications as you like.

One of them is surprisingly sensible for what is overall quite a silly car. On the normal Mustang, you can have heating within the standard seats but not the optional (and more comfortable) Recaros. As part of the retrim, Clive Sutton adds heating to the latter, which works with the standard button. Clive Skoda might describe it as simply clever.

Aside from the very loud exhaust, the first thing you notice when driving the CS800DH is that the powertrain is impeccably behaved. I suppose it’s to be expected, given this is an official Ford Performance kit, but there’s no strange running or uneven power delivery and it retains the progressive long-travel throttle pedal. In normal driving, this just feels like a Dark Horse.

Have the guts to actually press the pedal all the way, though, and it’s madly fast, with a ferocious rush at the top end of the rev range. Second gear tops out at 75mph and somehow still feels too short for you to really experience the power. It pulls almost as hard in third, so it ideally wants a track or a German autobahn to be fully uncorked.

I’m sure an upper-end Porsche Taycan or similar electric car is actually faster, but the thunderous exhaust, power delivery and having to think about changing gear somehow all make it more real.

Advertisement
Back to top

Considering the 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8 has a whacking big twin-screw blower sitting on top of it, it’s surprising – and a little bit disappointing – that there’s almost none of the expected supercharger whine. You can just about hear it working at low revs, but it’s mostly exhaust and some boosty air noises that reach your ears.

I drove a standard Dark Horse not long before and noted that it generated hilariously  little traction from its 275-section rear Pirellis – amusing in the right circumstances but maybe not what you want with 788bhp. The CS800DH gets wider Michelins (275 up front and 295 at the rear), and in chilly but dry conditions it actually managed to put its power down remarkably well. Obviously it’s possible to light up the rears, but only when you want to (and turn the traction control off).

There is a downside, though, which is that the wide tyres rub on the arch liners when the suspension is compressed, either under hard cornering or over bumps. Maybe the plastic just needs shaving down a bit, maybe the lowering springs are to blame, but it’s a rookie error for a professional tuner.

Otherwise the ride and handling don’t feel all that different from the standard Dark Horse, partly because the magnetorheological dampers are unchanged. It’s not the sharpest or most tied-down sports car, but there’s enough grip and control for you to have a good time.

Advertisement
Back to top

Whether or not this is an improvement over the standard Mustang isn’t really the point. The Mustang, much like the Nissan Skyline or Toyota GR Yaris, has always been the kind of car that you can enjoy as is or use as a starting point to make your own. It’s great to see that the latest generation is no different.

Price £135,000 Engine V8, 5038cc, supercharged, petrol Power 788bhp at 6700rpm Torque 642lb ft at 4750rpm Gearbox 6-spd manual, RWD, e-LSD Kerb weight 1250kg 0-62mph 3.9sec (est) Top speed 185mph (est) Economy 20mpg (est) Rivals Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Litchfield BMW M4, Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S or a 1990 BMW 325i Touring.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Ferrari 849 Testarossa review 2026 001
Ferrari 849 Testarossa
Ferrari 849 Testarossa
VW Golf GTI Edition 50 review 2026 029
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
Toyota Aygo X GR RT 2025 ME 8
Toyota Aygo X
7
Toyota Aygo X
KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews