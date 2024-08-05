BACK TO ALL NEWS
Maserati Quattroporte and Levante axed, ending V8 era
Maserati Quattroporte and Levante axed, ending V8 era

Large saloon and SUV retire, leaving Italian premium brand offering only V6 or electric power
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 August 2024

Maserati has retired the Quattroporte saloon and Levante SUV, bringing an end to the Italian firm’s V8 era.

The smaller Ghibli saloon left production earlier this year, having been on sale since 2013. 

All three were based on the M156 platform, developed under Fiat’s ownership of Maserati, and had been built at the Mirafiori factory alongside the new Maserati Granturismo and Fiat 500e.

They were the final cars to offer the twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre ‘F134’ V8 designed by Ferrari, with the 572bhp engine bowing out in the Quattroporte Grand Finale (pictured below), a custom-built car for a US-based owner.

It means Maserati’s line-up now comprises just three core models: the Granturismo, Grecale SUV and MC20 supercar.

The firm said in a statement: “Maserati is in a transition period towards electrification with its Folgore BEV program. Today the Trident offers [the] Granturismo and Grancabrio in ICE and BEV versions [and the] Grecale in ICE, mild-hybrid and BEV versions, while we confirm that successors of the Quattroporte and Levante are also in preparation.”

The new electric-only Levante is expected to be Maserati’s next new product launch, given that the electric Quattroporte was recently delayed to 2028.

Davide Danesin, chief engineer of the Quattroporte and Granturismo, told Autocar that development was around halfway complete before it was pushed back. He called the car “an important problem for Maserati”, noting that it needed to be “outstanding from any perspective”.

Danesin highlighted EV range in particular as a hurdle for Maserati to overcome, suggesting it would want its flagship model to be capable of more than 600km (373 miles) between charges.

Maserati remains committed to going all-electric in 2028, despite the challenges it's facing with developing its next-generation cars.

Read our review

Car review
maserqati levante v8 ultima review 01 tracking front

Maserati Levante

Italian firm’s larger SUV competes in a much tougher segment than when it first entered. How’s it coping?

Read our review
The retirement of the Quattroporte and Levante comes days after Carlos Tavares, chief of parent company Stellantis, threatened that Maserati could be sold if its poor financial situation didn't improve.

“We cannot afford to have brands that do not make money,” he told reporters.

Stellantis later pushed back against Tavares's comments, releasing a statement read: “Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to all its powerful portfolio of 14 iconic brands and recalls that each of them has a 10 year time window to build a profitable and sustainable business, while we acknowledge that volatile markets and temporary situations may cause fluctuations.”

Maserati itself has acknowledged the hurdle that it must now overcome, saying: “Maserati is facing a major challenge and must remain focused on its objectives in the coming months.”

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

soldi 6 August 2024

Strong parallels with Jaguar. Both brands that have consistently underperformed and not realised the potential many think they have.

Re-inventing themselves as pure EV could work I guess. But I also doubt that consumers care enough, or trust enough the brands.

After all, another area where they have strong parallels is in unreliability.

In my view, they're both doomed.

artill 5 August 2024

Last week we had a story about how dodgy Maserati's future was, sales down, all doom and gloom, and this week they cancel their V8, surely the most evocotive, and i dare say profitable thing they made. 

Can they survive as makers of EVs, will people pay that much for a stylish interior? Without shouty Italian engines they will have lost one of the biggest reasons people currently buy them

