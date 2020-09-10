BACK TO ALL NEWS
Maserati confirms 13 new models as part of bold brand relaunch
Maserati confirms 13 new models as part of bold brand relaunch

New Grecale small SUV and electrification to play a big part in the Italian marque's future plans
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
10 September 2020

Maserati has outlined its bold revival plan, with 13 new models - including battery electric variants of each -  due by the end of 2024 as the firm seeks to re-establish itself as a luxury sports car brand.

The revival plan began with the launch of the new MC20 supercar, which will serve as a halo model for the long-running Italian brand. Launched with a 621bhp twin-turbo V6 engine, the model will also gain a full electric variant in 2022, and every Maserati launched from now on will feature an electrified version.

Maserati’s fully electric models will start to arrive in 2022 and will all be branded Folgore, meaning thunderbolt in Italian. All the EVs will have a three-motor set-up, with one motor on the front axle and two on the rear. That will enable all-wheel-drive and torque vectoring, with power able to be adjusted to each axle depending on traction.

The EV system will use 800V technology enabling charging rates of up to 300kW, with silicon carbide inverters. Used in Formula 1 and Formula E powertrains, Maserati claims it will allow for more efficient running and longer range.

The model blitz will begin when the V6 MC20 goes on sale next year. It will be followed by the firm’s new small Grecale SUV, based heavily on sister firm Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio.

 

The new GranTurismo and GranCabrio will also launch next year, with the full electric versions of both coming in 2022. They will be engineered in Modena and built at the company's Turin production plant.

The electric versions of the MC20 and Grecale SUV will also arrive that year.

By 2023, an all-new Quattroporte will arrive with combustion and full electric variants. It will be followed by the next-generation Levante SUV, again with both combustion and EV powertrains. 

Car review
Maserati Levante S GranLusso 2019 road test review - hero front

Maserati Levante

Is this Ferrari-engined Levante the performance SUV it always should have been?

The company expects SUVs to make up to 70% of sales by 2025, at which point it will offer an electrified version of every one of its models. By 2025, the average age of its line-up should be less than two years old.

Maserati also plans to expand its customisation options through a new Fuoriserie programme, which will see a new "car tailoring" shop created at its Modena headquarters. Customers will be able to hand-craft their cars from a choice of three basic collections, across the entire model range.

READ MORE

New Maserati MC20 supercar leads Italian brand's revival

Maserati reveals hardcore Trofeo Ghibli and Quattroporte saloons

New Maserati Ghibli Hybrid begins brand's electrifed era

1

Maj1c

10 September 2020

I am sure we have heard this before from Maserati and others (Lotus), I just don't think some of it is realistic- the whole range is old and behind competitors, build quality and reliability is behind rivals and on top of that there is a price premium that really relies on the brand heritage than current product. Reskinning Alfa SUV's and charging 50k for it has been tried and failed.

The EV switch is something in the next years ALL manufacturers are going to HAVE to do so I don't think it's as much as a game changer anymore.

