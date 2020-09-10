Maserati confirms 13 new models as part of bold brand relaunch

Maserati has outlined its bold revival plan, with 13 new models - including battery electric variants of each - due by the end of 2024 as the firm seeks to re-establish itself as a luxury sports car brand.

The revival plan began with the launch of the new MC20 supercar, which will serve as a halo model for the long-running Italian brand. Launched with a 621bhp twin-turbo V6 engine, the model will also gain a full electric variant in 2022, and every Maserati launched from now on will feature an electrified version.

Maserati’s fully electric models will start to arrive in 2022 and will all be branded Folgore, meaning thunderbolt in Italian. All the EVs will have a three-motor set-up, with one motor on the front axle and two on the rear. That will enable all-wheel-drive and torque vectoring, with power able to be adjusted to each axle depending on traction.

The EV system will use 800V technology enabling charging rates of up to 300kW, with silicon carbide inverters. Used in Formula 1 and Formula E powertrains, Maserati claims it will allow for more efficient running and longer range.

The model blitz will begin when the V6 MC20 goes on sale next year. It will be followed by the firm’s new small Grecale SUV, based heavily on sister firm Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio.

The new GranTurismo and GranCabrio will also launch next year, with the full electric versions of both coming in 2022. They will be engineered in Modena and built at the company's Turin production plant.

The electric versions of the MC20 and Grecale SUV will also arrive that year.

By 2023, an all-new Quattroporte will arrive with combustion and full electric variants. It will be followed by the next-generation Levante SUV, again with both combustion and EV powertrains.