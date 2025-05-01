BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lotus to reveal new Emira inspired by Jim Clark
UP NEXT
Mercedes to major on ‘respect’ as it merges ICE car and EV design

Lotus to reveal new Emira inspired by Jim Clark

Preview videos posted by Lotus celebrate 60 years since the Scotsman's famed 1965 campaign

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 May 2025

Lotus is priming a new version of its Emira sports car inspired by legendary racing driver Jim Clark.

A video posted to the brand’s social media reels off a number of the Scotsman’s victories from his 1965 campaign: the Formula 1 World Championship, the Indy 500 and the Tasman Series, as well as the French Formula 2 and British Formula 2 titles.

The video then flashes a glimpse of an Emira wearing the green and yellow livery worn by the brand’s contemporary open-wheel racers, and tomorrow’s date (2 May). 

Related articles

Lotus has yet to confirm whether the new car will bring extensive modification compared with the standard Emira, nor which engine it uses from the choice of the AMG-sourced turbocharged 2.0-litre four-pot or the supercharged Toyota 3.5-litre V6 – although the V6 seems a more natural fit for a commemoration of one of motorsport’s all-time greats.

Lotus previously celebrated Clark’s success in 2018, when it built a one-off version of the Evora GT410 inspired by the red Elan driven by the Scotsman during the 1960s. The 100,000th car to be built by Lotus, it was conceived in collaboration with the Jim Clark Trust and raffled off to fund the Jim Clark Museum in Duns, Scotland.

It’s possible that the new car will be similarly billed, although it may also be offered for sale as a high-cost special edition, amid Lotus facing financial challenges. The firm recently warned it would be cutting jobs after its profits fell from £76.3 million in 2023 to £21.7m for the 2024 financial year.

Lotus chief financial officer Daxue Wang attributed the drop to the imposition of tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles – such as the Eletre SUV and Emeya saloon – as well as broader “global trade uncertainties”. Wang added that the firm would embark on a campaign of “strategic cost optimisation to improve profitability”.

As Lotus notes, Clark’s 1965 season is considered one among the greatest ever individual seasons for a driver, having also included overall wins at Brands Hatch and Oulton park in the British Saloon Car Championship (forerunner to today’s BTCC). 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Toyota Prius RT 2025 Review front corner 30
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
01 Genesis Electrified G80 RT 2022 Lead front
Genesis Electrified G80
7
Genesis Electrified G80
audi s6 avant e tron 2025 Review front tracking 0006
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
7
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
Volvo V90 review lead
Volvo V90
8
Volvo V90
Alpine A390 prototype lead
Alpine A390 prototype review
Alpine A390 prototype review

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Lotus Emira cars for sale

 Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition IPS Euro 6 2dr
2023
£64,999
4,204miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£59,980
8,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£61,499
5,153miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£60,000
4,809miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 2.0 First Edition DCT Euro 6 2dr
2024
£65,500
2,225miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£58,950
6,800miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition IPS Euro 6 2dr
2023
£61,500
13,310miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£60,950
8,586miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£58,000
9,025miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 41 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 1 May 2025

Let's hope it works then, would be sad to see an iconic brand go out of business.

Latest Reviews

Toyota Prius RT 2025 Review front corner 30
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
01 Genesis Electrified G80 RT 2022 Lead front
Genesis Electrified G80
7
Genesis Electrified G80
audi s6 avant e tron 2025 Review front tracking 0006
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
7
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
Volvo V90 review lead
Volvo V90
8
Volvo V90
Alpine A390 prototype lead
Alpine A390 prototype review
Alpine A390 prototype review

View all car reviews