Limited-run Porsche 911 GT3 is firm’s hottest track car yet

The Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport has been revealed as an £822,000 limited-edition successor to the iconic Porsche 935 racer and is the firm's most potent track-only car yet.

Claimed by Porsche to "cast aside all constraints of the FIA GT3 regulations", just 77 units of the 911 GT3 R-based sports cars will be produced after its planned presentation on 28 October at Rennsport Reunion - one of the world's largest gatherings of Porsche enthusiasts.

Two versions of the 1240kg racer are available with different specifications based on racetrack noise regulations - an unsilenced version and two silenced versions with catalytic converters.

Power comes from the same 4.2-litre six-cylinder boxer engine as the 911 GT3 R, albeit with a host of efficiency tweaks boosting its power to from 557bhp to 611bhp, its redline to 9400rpm, and its top speed from 184mph to 196mph.

An output of 148bhp per litre is said to be "a record for a naturally aspirated engine of a GT racing car." That power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox.

The engine itself has been designed to run on bi-ethanol fuels and e-fuels to make it as carbon-neutral as possible in operation, however it can also run on conventional unleaded.

Thomas Luadenbach, vice president of Porsche motorsport, said "The new Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport offers the experience of driving a 911-based racing car in what is probably the most primal form. It gives you goose bumps whenever you look at it and combines the finest motorsport technology with a design language that is typical of Porsche."

Designed by Grant Larson and Thorsten Klein of Porsche Style, the Rennsport is said to only share the bonnet and roof with the donor car.