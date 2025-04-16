Lexus will go after the BMW i5 and Audi A6 E-tron with a bold new generation of the ES saloon, to be revealed at the Shanghai motor show next week.

Expected to gain the option of electric power for the first time, the new Lexus ES is described as a "global flagship model", confirming that it will be sold internationally but raising questions about the future of the larger LS saloon, which has been Lexus's flagship since it launched in 1989.

Lexus dropped the LS from its line-up earlier this year due to slow sales, having delivered just three examples here last year, leaving the ES as its only saloon offering in the market.

The more fleet-focused ES has historically fared better in the UK, notching up almost 2000 sales in the UK in 2023 - but remains a niche player in comparison to the likes of the similarly positioned BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6.

Lexus hasn't confirmed whether or not it will bring the new, eighth-generation ES to the UK, but the addition of electric power will strengthen its appeal with fleet buyers and could play an important role in contributing to Lexus parent company Toyota's EV sales mix.

Lexus hasn't yet released any details of the new car's specifications ahead of the unveiling on 23 April but has trademarked the names ES 350e and ES 500e, hinting at the potential for a pair of EV options - as with the Lexus RZ crossover.

The RZ 350e is equipped with a single motor on the front axle producing 221bhp and a 77kWh battery giving an official range of 357 miles. The lower, sleeker ES would be likely to improve upon this if equipped with the same hardware.

The RZ 500e meanwhile has a dual-motor powertrain with 376bhp and a 77kWh battery giving a range of 311 miles.

Lexus has also trademarked the ES 350h name, suggesting the new saloon will maintain a hybrid option - likely the petrol-electric set-up from the NX 350h SUV, which produces a combined 241bhp and enables low-speed engine-off driving for an official 45mpg.

An official preview image shows that the next ES will retain a low-slung and rakish-roofed silhouette, with obvious efforts at improving aerodynamic efficiency in pursuit of range.

The ES's Shanghai debut is reflective of the model's importance in China, where saloons continue to be far more popular than in Europe. According to Bestsellingcarsblog.com, it has been the number one car imported into China since 2017.