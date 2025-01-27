BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lexus drops LS from UK line-up after 35 years on sale
UP NEXT
'A lot of things need to change' - new Polestar boss on brand reboot

Lexus drops LS from UK line-up after 35 years on sale

Luxury saloon was first launched here in 1990, but homologation and legislation issues have led to its withdrawal

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
27 January 2025

The Lexus LS, the first car launched by the Japanese brand here 35 years ago, has been dropped from the UK line-up.

The decision follows a sustained period of poor sales of the hybrid V6-powered saloon, with 39 sold since the turn of the decade – including just three last year. This means the ES is the only Lexus saloon still offered in the UK as new.

Homologation and legislation issues are other reasons the LS has been dropped, Lexus confirmed to Autocar. A spokesperson added that the popularity of the new LM luxury MPV – which is in the same segment as the LS – also contributed to the decision. The saloon continues to be sold in other European markets and can still be bought from stock in the UK.

Related articles

Before going off sale, the LS range started from £101,000, rising to £128,000 in top-rung Takumi guise. Every LS was powered by a hybrid set-up comprising a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine, two electric motors and a lithium ion battery. This combined for 354bhp and a top-end 0-62mph time (when four-wheel drive was optioned) of 5.4sec.

Lexus LS 400

Lexus’s decision brings to an end a lineage that began in the UK three and a half decades ago.

The first-generation LS 400 (pictured above) arrived in the UK in 1990, just after it was launched in the US - the key market for the brand. Lexus’s first model was used to position Toyota’s offshoot as a maker of refined luxury vehicles that could take on Europe’s and America’s elite – and for a cheaper starting price.

Since then, a further four generations have followed in the UK – the final, badged LS 500, being launched in 2017 and subsequently updated in 2020. The brands UK line-up now comprises the LBX, UX, NX, RZ, RX, ES and LM. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max
Citroen C4 review 2025 001 front tracking
Citroën C4
Citroën C4
KGM Actyon review 2025001 front tracking
KGM Actyon
KGM Actyon
renault rafale front cornering
Renault Rafale
7
Renault Rafale
Tesla Model 3 RT 20191612
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz GLA 1.6 GLA200 Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,990
35,555miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.3 A180 SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,220
21,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 2 Series 3.0 M240i GPF Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£19,999
30,853miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan JUKE 1.0 DIG-T Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,000
30,859miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus UX 2.0 250h F Sport (Premium Plus) E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,995
11,500miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 SW 1.6 BlueHDi Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£4,200
114,056miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Shine Plus EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,352
26,414miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI Black Edition Euro 5 5dr
2014
£5,995
60,400miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£28,999
40,776miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max
Citroen C4 review 2025 001 front tracking
Citroën C4
Citroën C4
KGM Actyon review 2025001 front tracking
KGM Actyon
KGM Actyon
renault rafale front cornering
Renault Rafale
7
Renault Rafale
Tesla Model 3 RT 20191612
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review

View all car reviews