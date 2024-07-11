Land Rover releases £80,000 Discovery to mark 35th birthday

JLR has marked Discovery’s 35th anniversary with an £79,990 special edition model, as well as introducing its most powerful engine to date to the range.

The 35th Edition, which tops the range, will be sold in very limited numbers, JLR says, to celebrate the moniker that began with the Discovery Series 1 in 1989.

The limited-run trim level is marked out from the rest of the line up by bespoke XXXV (Latin for 35) badging, Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 22-inch Gloss Black wheels, and black brake calipers. Santorini Black and Carpathian Grey are the only two colours offered.

Inside, the 35th Edition gets the range topping treatment, such as a head-up display, heated steering wheel, and, like its top-rung Defender sibling, a cooler compartment in the centre console. It is clad with Ebony leather and Titanium Mesh trim details. The front seats, which are fitted with massage functions, are fan cooling and heated.

The limited edition is joined by JLR’s D350 engine, the 3.0-litre hybridised six-cylinder diesel borrowed from the Range Rover and Defender siblings.

Outputting 345bhp, it is the most powerful powerplant ever offered in the Discovery range surpassing the outgoing 296bhp D300. Torque rises by 37lb ft to 516lb ft, which helps the car sprint to 60mph in 5.9sec. Power is set to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box.

Leonie Raistrick, UK Brand Director, Discovery, said: “For 35 years Discovery has proudly set the standard for family SUVs and we’re excited to celebrate this landmark. Seven-seat accommodation, spacious cabin and unrivalled ingenuity make Discovery flexible, capable and practical for family adventures.

“We love hearing how our clients use Discovery to turn everyday activities into exceptional experiences. This year, we’re going further to help our clients make even more memories to cherish.”