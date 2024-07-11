BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Land Rover releases £80,000 Discovery to mark 35th birthday
UP NEXT
Electric Ford Capri is saloon-SUV with sports car pace

Land Rover releases £80,000 Discovery to mark 35th birthday

Anniversary also brings D350 diesel to the range, the most powerful engine ever offered
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
11 July 2024

JLR has marked Discovery’s 35th anniversary with an £79,990 special edition model, as well as introducing its most powerful engine to date to the range.

The 35th Edition, which tops the range, will be sold in very limited numbers, JLR says, to celebrate the moniker that began with the Discovery Series 1 in 1989.

The limited-run trim level is marked out from the rest of the line up by bespoke XXXV (Latin for 35) badging, Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 22-inch Gloss Black wheels, and black brake calipers. Santorini Black and Carpathian Grey are the only two colours offered.

Related articles

Inside, the 35th Edition gets the range topping treatment, such as a head-up display, heated steering wheel, and, like its top-rung Defender sibling, a cooler compartment in the centre console. It is clad with Ebony leather and Titanium Mesh trim details. The front seats, which are fitted with massage functions, are fan cooling and heated.

The limited edition is joined by JLR’s D350 engine, the 3.0-litre hybridised six-cylinder diesel borrowed from the Range Rover and Defender siblings.

Outputting 345bhp, it is the most powerful powerplant ever offered in the Discovery range surpassing the outgoing 296bhp D300. Torque rises by 37lb ft to 516lb ft, which helps the car sprint to 60mph in 5.9sec. Power is set to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box.

Leonie Raistrick, UK Brand Director, Discovery, said: “For 35 years Discovery has proudly set the standard for family SUVs and we’re excited to celebrate this landmark. Seven-seat accommodation, spacious cabin and unrivalled ingenuity make Discovery flexible, capable and practical for family adventures. 

“We love hearing how our clients use Discovery to turn everyday activities into exceptional experiences. This year, we’re going further to help our clients make even more memories to cherish.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
Skoda Kodiaq front three quarter lead
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
porsche 911 review
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911
Alfa Romeo Junior front corner from high
Alfa Romeo Junior
8
Alfa Romeo Junior
01 Mini Cooper E Electric 2024 review lead driving front
Mini Cooper E and SE review
8
Mini Cooper E and SE review

View all car reviews

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background.

In his current role as news editor, Will’s focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda; he also manages Autocar Business and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

used cars for sale

Skoda Octavia 2.0 TDI VRS Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,495
110,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi A3 1.4 TFSIe 45 S Line Competition Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 13kWh
2022
£26,990
19,750miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.2 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,495
38,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.3 A200 AMG Line (Premium Plus 2) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,349
33,993miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI GTD BlueLine DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,500
73,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen PASSAT 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE Business Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£6,295
136,550miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.6 Acenta CVT 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£4,450
109,850miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.6 A180 Sport 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,990
98,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A6 2.0 TDI Ultra SE S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,990
109,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
Skoda Kodiaq front three quarter lead
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
porsche 911 review
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911
Alfa Romeo Junior front corner from high
Alfa Romeo Junior
8
Alfa Romeo Junior
01 Mini Cooper E Electric 2024 review lead driving front
Mini Cooper E and SE review
8
Mini Cooper E and SE review

View all car reviews