Land Rover refreshes Discovery Sport again for 2026

Update to seven-seat SUV follows similar changes made by JLR to the Defender and Discovery ranges

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
11 June 2025

Land Rover has updated the Discovery Sport again, following changes to the larger Discovery and the Defender.

The middle-rung Dynamic SE and range-topping Dynamic HSE trims have been replaced by new grades named Landmark and Metropolitan, while the entry-level S has become the Dynamic S.

There are also new option packages aimed at visits to the beach, road trips and snowy weather.

The Landmark is distinguished by a mountain-range logo on its treadplates and projected by its puddle lights. It brings kit including a sliding and reclining second row of seats, a panoramic glass roof and a 3D camera for manoeuvres in tight spaces.

The Metropolitan, identifiable by its silver front grille, builds on the Landmark's specification with the addition of 14-way adjustable heated and cooled seats, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system and 20in alloy wheels.

The Dynamic S meanwhile receives visual tweaks including a gloss-black finish for the wheel arches, lower body siding and front grille.

The powertrain line-up remains the same as before: mild-hybrid four-cylinder diesel engines with outputs of 160bhp and 201bhp; and a petrol-engined plug-in hybrid with 265bhp and 36 miles of electric-only range.

Prices start at £45,440 for the Dynamic S with the lesser diesel engine and reach £59,545 for the Metropolitan PHEV. 

Car review
LR Discovery Sport 2025 jb20250120 7544

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover's old stager has been given a refresh with new technology and revised styling

Read our review

In partnership with
