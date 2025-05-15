BACK TO ALL NEWS
Land Rover Discovery continues into 2026 with new special editions
Right-hand-drive Renault Twingo confirmed for UK

Land Rover Discovery continues into 2026 with new special editions

JLR treats its oldest model to some new kit to mark 35 years of Discovery

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
15 May 2025

The Land Rover Discovery has been treated to a pair of special editions and some subtle updates in a bid to sustain its appeal as it enters its eighth year on sale. 

The primary additions for the 2026 model year are a pair of new special-edition Discovery models that JLR says have been designed to "honour Discovery's 35-year legacy with subtle nods to the model's history in their names".

The 'Tempest' special edition takes its name from the codename used for the second-generation Discovery in the run-up to its launch in 1998. Available in a choice of three colours, it comes with a matte protective film, a contrasting copper roof and trim details, bespoke badging and bespoke wheel designs. 

The 'Gemini' edition, meanwhile, is named as a nod to the original Discovery's turbodiesel engine. Available in six colours and with similar bespoke trim elements, it also brings special Gemini badging, a cooler compartment in the back seat, device holders on the seatbacks and three-zone climate control as standard. 

In addition to the new special editions, JLR has rolled out a trio of 'curated' accessory packs: Beach Days, Road Trip and Snow Days - each equipped with a suitable selection of optional extras.

There have been no changes under the skin, so the Discovery continues to be offered exclusively with the mild-hybrid, 3.0-litre Ingenium D350 diesel straight six, which develops 345bhp and 516lb ft give a 0-62mph time of 6.3secs, up to 33.4mpg and a towing capacity of 3500kg. 

Prices for the freshened-up Discovery start at £64,810, or £63,775 for the van-backed Commercial variant.

The updates come nearly nine years since the current-generation car was revealed at the 2016 Paris motor show, making the seven-seater comfortably JLR's oldest model line.

Despite its age, though the Discovery remains an important part of the company's global line-up, even as it enters its eighth year on the market; in the 12 months to the end of March, JLR recorded more than 14,000 Discovery sales - which is more than the Jaguar F-Pace sold in its final year in production.

However, while the Discovery remains a relatively steady seller, it continues to slip further into the shadow of the closely related, yet vastly more popular Defender - which sold more than eight times as many units last year. 

Work is under way on a next-generation Discovery model, with the priority being to more clearly distinguish it from the Defender and move it into its own "unique territory" - though JLR has not given any indication of when that new car might arrive.

Add a comment…

