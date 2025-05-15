The Land Rover Discovery has been treated to a pair of special editions and some subtle updates in a bid to sustain its appeal as it enters its eighth year on sale.

The primary additions for the 2026 model year are a pair of new special-edition Discovery models that JLR says have been designed to "honour Discovery's 35-year legacy with subtle nods to the model's history in their names".

The 'Tempest' special edition takes its name from the codename used for the second-generation Discovery in the run-up to its launch in 1998. Available in a choice of three colours, it comes with a matte protective film, a contrasting copper roof and trim details, bespoke badging and bespoke wheel designs.

The 'Gemini' edition, meanwhile, is named as a nod to the original Discovery's turbodiesel engine. Available in six colours and with similar bespoke trim elements, it also brings special Gemini badging, a cooler compartment in the back seat, device holders on the seatbacks and three-zone climate control as standard.

In addition to the new special editions, JLR has rolled out a trio of 'curated' accessory packs: Beach Days, Road Trip and Snow Days - each equipped with a suitable selection of optional extras.

There have been no changes under the skin, so the Discovery continues to be offered exclusively with the mild-hybrid, 3.0-litre Ingenium D350 diesel straight six, which develops 345bhp and 516lb ft give a 0-62mph time of 6.3secs, up to 33.4mpg and a towing capacity of 3500kg.

Prices for the freshened-up Discovery start at £64,810, or £63,775 for the van-backed Commercial variant.

The updates come nearly nine years since the current-generation car was revealed at the 2016 Paris motor show, making the seven-seater comfortably JLR's oldest model line.

Despite its age, though the Discovery remains an important part of the company's global line-up, even as it enters its eighth year on the market; in the 12 months to the end of March, JLR recorded more than 14,000 Discovery sales - which is more than the Jaguar F-Pace sold in its final year in production.

However, while the Discovery remains a relatively steady seller, it continues to slip further into the shadow of the closely related, yet vastly more popular Defender - which sold more than eight times as many units last year.

Work is under way on a next-generation Discovery model, with the priority being to more clearly distinguish it from the Defender and move it into its own "unique territory" - though JLR has not given any indication of when that new car might arrive.