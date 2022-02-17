Land Rover Defender specialist Twisted reveals £225,000 EV

Land Rover specialist Twisted has revealed an electric version of the classic Defender fitted with a bespoke modular powertrain built from the ground up.

The Twisted EV is priced from £225,000. The firm, based in Thirsk, Yorkshire, has designed its powertrain to suit the Defender 90, 110 and 130 variants.

In the smaller 90 specification, the EV is equipped with a 61kWh battery offering up to 140 miles of range. The larger 110 is powered by a bigger 81kWh pack that gives it 180 miles of range.

The batteries are fitted under the bonnet and between the chassis rails.

The EV produces 268bhp and 885lb ft of torque, has power steering and features two selectable driving modes – Eco and Sport.

It features a 22kW charging port, IP67 water resistance with a 900mm wading depth and liquid battery heating and cooling.

It also retains its off-road capabilities with four-wheel drive and high and low-range gearing.

The EV features grey metallic paint with a black roof and sits on 18in wheels. It’s also equipped with Twisted's own brakes, progressive suspension and stainless-steel exterior trim.

Inside are contrasting black-and-tan leather seats and a bespoke steering wheel.

Twisted claims the interior is completely soundproof, while the standard radio has been replaced with an infotainment system offering a DAB radio, sat-nav, a rear-view camera and Apple CarPlay.

“The fully electric Twisted has been a labour of love for the whole team, with thousands of hours invested into its development,” said Twisted founder Charles Fawcett.