Land Rover Defender specialist Twisted reveals £225,000 EV

Yorkshire firm's modular EV system gives Defender 90, 110 and 130 models up to 180 miles of range
News
2 mins read
17 February 2022

Land Rover specialist Twisted has revealed an electric version of the classic Defender fitted with a bespoke modular powertrain built from the ground up. 

The Twisted EV is priced from £225,000. The firm, based in Thirsk, Yorkshire, has designed its powertrain to suit the Defender 90, 110 and 130 variants. 

In the smaller 90 specification, the EV is equipped with a 61kWh battery offering up to 140 miles of range. The larger 110 is powered by a bigger 81kWh pack that gives it 180 miles of range. 

The batteries are fitted under the bonnet and between the chassis rails.

The EV produces 268bhp and 885lb ft of torque, has power steering and features two selectable driving modes – Eco and Sport. 

It features a 22kW charging port, IP67 water resistance with a 900mm wading depth and liquid battery heating and cooling.

It also retains its off-road capabilities with four-wheel drive and high and low-range gearing.

The EV features grey metallic paint with a black roof and sits on 18in wheels. It’s also equipped with Twisted's own brakes, progressive suspension and stainless-steel exterior trim. 

Inside are contrasting black-and-tan leather seats and a bespoke steering wheel.

Twisted claims the interior is completely soundproof, while the standard radio has been replaced with an infotainment system offering a DAB radio, sat-nav, a rear-view camera and Apple CarPlay. 

“The fully electric Twisted has been a labour of love for the whole team, with thousands of hours invested into its development,” said Twisted founder Charles Fawcett. 

“With an estimated 70% of all Defender and Series Land Rovers ever made still being on the road, it's one of the most recyclable vehicles on the market, and Twisted has now futureproofed this British icon even further.”

Conversions take around two weeks. 

Twisted suggests that its EV feels and handles like a normal Defender while retaining the charm of the original car. 

“The Eco mode effortlessly accelerates to 60mph and, with Sport mode engaged, it just pulls and pulls," said Fawcett. "It’s absolutely brilliant and incredibly fun to drive. We’re extremely pleased with the finished vehicle, and the reception from customers has been phenomenal.”  

The EV comes with a two-year unlimited-mileage warranty and two Mennekes charging cables: a 7.5m one for home use and a smaller one for travel.

Twisted says the EV will be sold internationally, with US customers already having their cars built. 

scotty5 17 February 2022

From £225,000 ?  

The mind of anyone who'd even consider buying one of these has to be screwed beyond belief.

 

