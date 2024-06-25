BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Land Rover Defender 130 pick-up on sale for £157,000
UP NEXT
Stellantis "could stop" UK vehicle production in "hostile" conditions

Land Rover Defender 130 pick-up on sale for £157,000

Heritage Customs reveals its latest Defender reworking, giving us an open-backed Land Rover at last
Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 June 2024

Dutch coachbuilding outfit Heritage Customs has revealed a luxurious pick-up version of the Land Rover Defender 130.

The firm, founded by well-known designer Niels van Roij, is looking to build on the "success" of its recently revealed Defender 90 convertible with its latest exclusive creation.

It is priced from the equivalent of £131,000 before taxes (so £157,000 in the UK) putting it well clear of any factory-produced Defender model. That price includes the Defender 130 X Dynamic SE donor car. 

Related articles

Based on the longest version of the Defender, the Valiance Pickup is said to have been designed in-house with meticulous attention to detail", offering high levels of customisation and with a heavily reworked body shell.

"Each Valiance Pickup is a unique expression of its owners individuality," says Heritage Customs, touting the wide array of "carefully curated" colour and trim packages on offer. 

It can be specified so that owners "feel like the king of the road - and desert", the company added, suggesting the makeover does not come at the expense of the Defender's trademark off-road capability. 

The company has not given full technical details of the conversion, but the Defender 130's boot capacity is pegged at 1232 litres. The standard car also has a towing capacity of three tonnes. 

Land Rover itself has previously hinted at the viability of a Defender pick-up, but has never categorically suggested it plans to put one into production. 

Heritage Customs has not said how many it will build, but previously said it would produce just five examples of the shorter Valiance Convertible. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

bmw 530e review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW 5 Series
8
BMW 5 Series
ford mustang gt review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang review
8
Ford Mustang review
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato front lead
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
9
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
mg cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
8
MG Cyberster
dacia jogger road test 2023 01 tracking front
Dacia Jogger
9
Dacia Jogger

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
land rover defender v8 130 review 2023 01 tracking front

Land Rover Defender 130

Super-sized, supercharged, super-silly; largest Defender gets a dazzling 493bhp V8 which works shockingly well

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

bmw 530e review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW 5 Series
8
BMW 5 Series
ford mustang gt review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang review
8
Ford Mustang review
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato front lead
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
9
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
mg cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
8
MG Cyberster
dacia jogger road test 2023 01 tracking front
Dacia Jogger
9
Dacia Jogger

View all car reviews