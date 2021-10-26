Lamborghini stops taking Aventador orders as Ultimae sells out

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae has sold out, meaning that you can no longer order a non-electrified V12 Lamborghini.

The 769bhp special edition, unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed back in July, will be the final variant of the decade-old supercar. With all 350 coupés and 250 roadsters spoken for, it's no longer possible to order a new Aventador.

The Ultimae will also be the final Lamborghini to use the 6.5-litre V12 without any electrical assistance. Although the engine is set to be used in the upcoming Aventador successor, it will work as part of a hybrid powertrain to help bridge the gap between the brand’s current offerings and future all-electric models.

The announcement came as Lamborghini revealed its figures for the first nine months of 2021, in which it delivered a record 6902 cars to customers - 23% more than it had managed in the first three quarters of 2020.

Chairman and CEO Stephan Winklemann said: “The company not only weathered the difficult climate of the last 18 months but consistently maintained its volume growth, which is testament to the strength of our product portfolio, the marque’s continuing appeal worldwide and our business strategy and dealer network.”