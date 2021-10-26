BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lamborghini stops taking Aventador orders as Ultimae sells out
UP NEXT
New 2021 Range Rover to be officially revealed today

Lamborghini stops taking Aventador orders as Ultimae sells out

Order books for run-out Aventador are now closed, marking the end of the non-hybridised Lamborghini V12
News
2 mins read
26 October 2021

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae has sold out, meaning that you can no longer order a non-electrified V12 Lamborghini

The 769bhp special edition, unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed back in July, will be the final variant of the decade-old supercar. With all 350 coupés and 250 roadsters spoken for, it's no longer possible to order a new Aventador

The Ultimae will also be the final Lamborghini to use the 6.5-litre V12 without any electrical assistance. Although the engine is set to be used in the upcoming Aventador successor, it will work as part of a hybrid powertrain to help bridge the gap between the brand’s current offerings and future all-electric models. 

Related articles

The announcement came as Lamborghini revealed its figures for the first nine months of 2021, in which it delivered a record 6902 cars to customers - 23% more than it had managed in the first three quarters of 2020. 

Chairman and CEO Stephan Winklemann said: “The company not only weathered the difficult climate of the last 18 months but consistently maintained its volume growth, which is testament to the strength of our product portfolio, the marque’s continuing appeal worldwide and our business strategy and dealer network.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW M3 xDrive 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review
1 Renault Zoe van 2021 uk first drive hero front

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review
1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The limited-edition Countach LPI 800-4, which is inspired by the original Countach of 1974 and uses a hybrid powertrain alongside an upgraded version of the Aventador’s V12, has also sold out.

Earlier this year, Lamborghini announced plans for its entire lineup to be hybridised by 2024, with an all-new electric model due before the end of the decade.

Although there aren’t any hybrid cars in series production at the moment from the brand, a hybrid version of the Urus SUV is set to be announced in December, and next year’s Huracan successor will also use the technology.

Used cars for sale

 Lamborghini Aventador Lp 740-4 S 2dr Isr
2017
£219,950
6,910miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador Lp 740-4 S 2dr Isr
2018
£259,950
4,584miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador Lp 740-4 S 2dr Isr
2018
£264,950
12,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador Lp 750-4 Superveloce 2dr Isr
2016
£350,000
59miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador Lp 770-4 Svj 2dr Isr
2020
£429,950
130miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador Lp 770-4 Svj 2dr Isr
2021
£449,950
81miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Cobnapint 26 October 2021
Drat. Was just going to order a couple as well.

Never mind....

johnfaganwilliams 26 October 2021

They need to make it 25% smaller. Absurd car. What on earth would you do with it? The Diablo was big enough bug looks like a toy compared to this monstrosity.

Latest Drives

1 BMW M3 xDrive 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review
1 Renault Zoe van 2021 uk first drive hero front

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review
1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

View all latest drives